Tim Cook says his daily routine involves using 'every [Apple] product' which sounds genuinely exhausting

Most of us will know someone in our lives that's a real Apple advocate. Nary a mention will go by of a new phone purchase, laptop, or set of headphones without said acquaintance chiming in with "I've got the new Apple blahblahblah, and you should really check it out." They've bought into the ecosystem, converted to the cause, and now Apple products are the way forward for all future tech purchases.

Still, they'll have to go a long way to beat Apple CEO Tim Cook, as in an interview with the Wall Street Journal he's revealed that his daily routine involves the mantra: "Every day, every product."

His morning apparently starts off with a fairly standard iPhone check, before heading for a workout that he records on his Apple Watch, while listening to classic rock on his AirPods. Once at the office? Well, the Apple extravaganza truly begins, as he switches to his MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iMac.

Oh, and for travel? It's the iPad Pro, of course. Arguably it's to be expected that the CEO of Apple would devote themselves entirely to the ecosystem their company creates, but that's still a full on Apple extravaganza, every day.

While the Apple Vision Pro isn't explicitly mentioned as part of Cook's daily routine (although being one of "every product", surely it must be used on the regular), the VR headset does come up in conversation:

"At $3,500, it’s not a mass-market product," says Cook. "Right now, it’s an early-adopter product. People who want to have tomorrow’s technology today—that’s who it’s for. Fortunately, there’s enough people who are in that camp that it’s exciting."

Given the reported slashing of production due to poor sales, that explicit viewpoint comes as something of a surprise. While rumours persist that a cheaper model may be on the way, it doesn't seem to have set the world on fire the way that Apple, or Cook, may have hoped. Maybe there aren't quite enough people in that camp.

That's also slightly at odds with Apple's supposed indifference at being first, according to Cook. Speaking about Apple Intelligence, and the company's ethos as whole, Cook said:

"We’re perfectly fine with not being first. As it turns out, it takes a while to get it really great. It takes a lot of iteration. It takes worrying about every detail. Sometimes, it takes a little longer to do that. We would rather come out with that kind of product and that kind of contribution to people versus running to get something out first."

"The key for us is focus. Saying no to really, really good ideas so you can make room for the great ones."

One wonders what really, really good ideas might have been left on the table, although given that Apple is currently duelling Nvidia for the top spot on the most valuable companies in the world by market cap table, it certainly still seems to be a strategy that's paying off, even with the odd mis-step.

Still, as someone that spends every day using just about every different brand of tech product under the sun, I can't help but think that Cook's all-Apple, all the time approach would be restrictive. Plus, it surely can't be every product every day in all aspects, right?

That'd mean he'd spend every day using the Apple Magic Mouse at his desktop, and if I could offer any helpful advice here, it'd be to take a look at our best gaming mouse guide for a much, much better alternative. Yes Apple fans, I said it. Fight me.