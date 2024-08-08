MSI and Asus roll out first Intel instability fix for a range of motherboards with 0x129 microcode BIOS

Many PC gamers have been waiting with bated breath for a real non-bandaid fix for Intel 13th and 14th Gen instability issues. After months of reported problems, investigations, and workarounds, in July Intel finally said it had cracked the issue and would be rolling out a BIOS microcode fix come mid-August. It looks like the first of these are now officially rolling out from MSI and Asus.

MSI reports that it's releasing BIOS updates for Intel 600- and 700-series motherboards with a 0x129 microcode update to "mitigate the instability."

There are also apparent 0x129 BIOS updates on the Asus ROG forum for Asus motherboard users to download, but these haven't yet been pushed to official support pages like some of MSI's updates have.

The previous interim 0x125 updates that motherboard vendors were rolling out messed with voltages, specifically eTVB (enhanced Thermal Velocity Boost) settings, to keep things ticking over safely until a root-cause fix could be delivered. This latest 0x129 microcode update, it would seem, is supposed to be that root-cause fix.

Here are the "first batch" of motherboards MSI has rolled out the latest BIOS update for:

MEG Z790 GODLIKE MAX

MEG Z790 ACE MAX

MPG Z790 CARBON MAX WIFI II

MPG Z790 CARBON WIFI

MAG Z790 TOMAHAWK MAX WIFI

Z790MPOWER

If your motherboard isn't on this list, however, don't worry. MSI says that all 600- and 700-series mobos will receive the BIOS update "by the end of August."

To check whether your motherboard has got the update, visit its official msi.com page and go to Support -> Drivers & Downloads -> Firmware/BIOS.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I can't yet confirm what exactly this microcode update does other than to say it will presumably fix the "elevated operating voltage" that's the root cause of the instability issues. We'll be testing the 0x129 microcode update ourselves and will let you know how it tinkers with the latest high-end Intel CPUs as soon as we do.