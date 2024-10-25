Mouse, keyboard or headset? Try to guess the Logitech product from the model name alone in our silly little quiz
Difficulty: hard (unless you work at Logitech).
Pro, X, 2… there are only a number of ways these three things can be combined, and Logitech is determined to find every last one them. For a bit of a laugh, I've stripped some of Logitech G's gaming products down to the bare model denominations—just the codenames—and I want you to see how many you can guess correctly. No cheating!
If you manage six correct answers, you might work at Logitech. Or, at the very least, you probably should.
Jacob earned his first byline writing for his own tech blog. From there, he graduated to professionally breaking things as hardware writer at PCGamesN, and would go on to run the team as hardware editor. He joined PC Gamer's top staff as senior hardware editor before becoming managing editor of the hardware team, and you'll now find him reporting on the latest developments in the technology and gaming industries and testing the newest PC components.