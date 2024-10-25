Mouse, keyboard or headset? Try to guess the Logitech product from the model name alone in our silly little quiz

Pro, X, 2… there are only a number of ways these three things can be combined, and Logitech is determined to find every last one them. For a bit of a laugh, I've stripped some of Logitech G's gaming products down to the bare model denominations—just the codenames—and I want you to see how many you can guess correctly. No cheating!

If you manage six correct answers, you might work at Logitech. Or, at the very least, you probably should.