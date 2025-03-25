'It's a bittersweet victory': Meta has been forced to stop ad-tracking one individual in the UK after settling a years-long court case

News
By published

So it is possible to opt out of targeted advertising.

Mark Zuckerberg announces Facebook renamed to Meta
(Image credit: Meta)

I think most of us have had that moment where we feel it in our bones that targeted advertising has overstepped. You're innocently doom scrolling through your day and social media throws up an advert for something so weirdly specific it shouldn't really think to serve you. I've had it happen multiple times, and it hits like such a violation it can almost feel physical. Kinda like when it started going all in on fertility advertising as I approached my life-saving hysterectomy.

Get absolutely zucked.

While many of us likely feel that targeted advertising goes too far, there doesn't seem to be much we can do about it. Well, it turns out if you've got three years to tie up in a legal battle you can absolutely sue companies like Meta for targeted advertising, and maybe even come out on top. The Times (via TechCrunch) reports that human rights campaigner—and my new personal hero Tanya O’Carroll—has managed to get Meta to settle a lawsuit in the UK by agreeing to no longer track her personal data.

Apparently taking a company to court is far more effective than copy pasting one of those fear driven fake chain messages to your status.

Meta agreed to the settlement just three days before the case was set to go to trial, which stinks heavily of hoping the little guys would get intimidated and give up. It also avoids the chance that the trial would side against Meta, setting legal precedent. This was likely given the U.K.’s Information Commissioner’s Office had staunchly sided with O’Carroll, stating that the direct marketing invoke the privacy laws and that Meta's terms and conditions did not override the individuals ability to opt out.

"It’s a bittersweet victory," says O'Carroll. "In lots of ways I've achieved what I set out to achieve—which is to prove that the right to object exists, to prove that it applies exactly to a business model of Meta and many other companies on the internet—that targeted advertising is, in fact, direct marketing.

"And I think I've shown that that's the case. But, of course, it's not determined in law. Mesa has not had to accept liability—so they can still say they just settled with an individual in this case."

If this had gone to court, a lose for Meta could have been a huge nail in the coffin for the future of these targeted ads in the EU and UK. But a big company like Meta would have likely had delays and appeals causing the case to outlast O'Carroll's lifespan. Especially a company that's no stranger to court proceedings over things like privacy and torrenting data to train AIs to embarrassingly replace its userbase. It's pretty clear why both parties would decide to settle on this case.

Still, a settlement like this is the first we've seen, and if absolutely nothing else forces Meta to admit it can disable this kind of tracking for individual cases. It also shows that the law isn't necessarily on Meta's side, and should bolster the claims of others wanting to opt out of the service. At least in the UK and EU.

The lawsuit hinges on those strong personal protections in place by EU law, which also determined the current UK rules for data protections. But they're pretty clear, and are designed to protect the individual's right to privacy over a company's right to profits, which was the crux of Meta's argument.

The company claimed that it was unreasonable to have free access to the platform, and that these ads were the cost. So, if we do continue to see more backlash against targeted adverts it's likely Meta will yet again talk about charging you for the privilege of arguing with your weird uncle online.

Best gaming mouseBest gaming keyboardBest gaming headset


Best gaming mouse: the top rodents for gaming
Best gaming keyboard: your PC's best friend...
Best gaming headset: don't ignore in-game audio

TOPICS
Hope Corrigan
Hope Corrigan
Hardware Writer

Hope’s been writing about games for about a decade, starting out way back when on the Australian Nintendo fan site Vooks.net. Since then, she’s talked far too much about games and tech for publications such as Techlife, Byteside, IGN, and GameSpot. Of course there’s also here at PC Gamer, where she gets to indulge her inner hardware nerd with news and reviews. You can usually find Hope fawning over some art, tech, or likely a wonderful combination of them both and where relevant she’ll share them with you here. When she’s not writing about the amazing creations of others, she’s working on what she hopes will one day be her own. You can find her fictional chill out ambient far future sci-fi radio show/album/listening experience podcast right here. No, she’s not kidding. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 22: A view of Google Headquarters in Mountain View, California, United States on August 22, 2024.
Google being pushed to sell off Chrome is likely a good thing, but don't cheer on the decision just yet
Redhead woman using computer laptop at home stressed with hand on head, shocked with shame and surprise face, angry and frustrated. Fear and upset for mistake.
Court documents show not only did Meta torrent terabytes of pirated books to train AI models, employees wouldn't stop emailing each other about it: 'Torrenting from a corporate laptop doesn't feel right'
The Facebook &#039;Like&#039; emoji logo is seen in this photo illustration on 22 August, 2023 in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Get ready to argue with your weird Uncle on Facebook again. Meta is rolling out its new fact checking solution to it's 190 million users in the United States
Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer of Meta Platforms Inc., during the Meta Connect event in Menlo Park, California, US, on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. Meta Platforms Inc. debuted its first pair of augmented reality glasses, devices that show a combined view of the digital and physical worlds, a key step in Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg&#039;s goal of one day offering a hands-free alternative to the smartphone. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Facebook and Instagram are ditching fact-checkers in favor of a Community Notes system inspired by X: 'Fact-checkers have just been too politically biased,' Zuckerberg says
Seattle, USA - Jul 24, 2022: The South Lake Union Google Headquarter entrance at sunset.
'New year, new low, Microsoft'—even the search engines are firing shots on social media now, as Google employees take aim at Bing over 'long history of tricks'
OpenAI logo displayed on a phone screen and ChatGPT website displayed on a laptop screen are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on December 5, 2022.
ChatGPT faces legal complaint after a user inputted their own name and found it accused them of made-up crimes
Latest in Hardware
America to the rescue
US pressures Malaysia to stop banned AI chips potentially entering China by monitoring 'every shipment that comes to Malaysia when it involves Nvidia chips'
Orange Pi 5 Plus single board computer
'Is this a practical way to play your Steam games? Nope, not even a little bit.' But getting Steam running on Armbian and a single board computer really is a thing
Mark Zuckerberg announces Facebook renamed to Meta
'It's a bittersweet victory': Meta has been forced to stop ad-tracking one individual in the UK after settling a years-long court case
The Razer Huntsman Mini 60% gaming keyboard floats in the teal PC Gamer deal void. The per-key RGB lights are on.
The most adorable Razer keyboard features not only an almost half-size form factor, but an almost half-size price at only $70
Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro gaming mouse on a blue background
The Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro is as cheap as I've ever seen it and it's even cheaper than the cut-back HyperSpeed version
bulky headphones on black made using x rays
'We essentially created a virtual headset': Scientists transmit inaudible sound using ultrasonic beams to create single person 'audio enclaves'
Latest in News
Several adventurers in World of Warcraft Classic&#039;s hardcore server crying over the death of a fallen comrade.
Blizzard plans to revive WoW Classic Hardcore characters 'at our sole discretion', after DDOS attack puts major streamer guild OnlyFangs in the ground
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows change seasons - An upper-body shot of Yasuke looking cheerfully up into the distance.
Assassin's Creed Shadows is a hit and Steam played a 'significant role' in that: 27% of activations were on PC and it's the 2nd-biggest AC launch of all time
Typing on internet search toolbar: What am I doing?
How a Microsoft exec managed to pitch Microsoft Word through the genius tactic of being able to actually use it in a 'type-off' demanded by clients: 'I was the only one who'd actually been a secretary'
The outlast trials setting
'You just have to make them think this world is real, and this world can hurt you': The Outlast Trials devs discuss a changing horror genre and an insatiable need for scares
Half-Life wallpaper - Gordon Freeman
Former Valve exec says the company struggled to sell Half-Life until coming up with the ultimate 'one simple trick' of marketing manoeuvres: slapping a 'Game of the Year' sticker on the box
America to the rescue
US pressures Malaysia to stop banned AI chips potentially entering China by monitoring 'every shipment that comes to Malaysia when it involves Nvidia chips'
More about hardware
Orange Pi 5 Plus single board computer

'Is this a practical way to play your Steam games? Nope, not even a little bit.' But getting Steam running on Armbian and a single board computer really is a thing
America to the rescue

US pressures Malaysia to stop banned AI chips potentially entering China by monitoring 'every shipment that comes to Malaysia when it involves Nvidia chips'
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows change seasons - An upper-body shot of Yasuke looking cheerfully up into the distance.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is a hit and Steam played a 'significant role' in that: 27% of activations were on PC and it's the 2nd-biggest AC launch of all time
See more latest
Most Popular
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows change seasons - An upper-body shot of Yasuke looking cheerfully up into the distance.
Assassin's Creed Shadows is a hit and Steam played a 'significant role' in that: 27% of activations were on PC and it's the 2nd-biggest AC launch of all time
Several adventurers in World of Warcraft Classic&#039;s hardcore server crying over the death of a fallen comrade.
Blizzard plans to revive WoW Classic Hardcore characters 'at our sole discretion', after DDOS attack puts major streamer guild OnlyFangs in the ground
The outlast trials setting
'You just have to make them think this world is real, and this world can hurt you': The Outlast Trials devs discuss a changing horror genre and an insatiable need for scares
Orange Pi 5 Plus single board computer
'Is this a practical way to play your Steam games? Nope, not even a little bit.' But getting Steam running on Armbian and a single board computer really is a thing
Typing on internet search toolbar: What am I doing?
How a Microsoft exec managed to pitch Microsoft Word through the genius tactic of being able to actually use it in a 'type-off' demanded by clients: 'I was the only one who'd actually been a secretary'
Half-Life wallpaper - Gordon Freeman
Former Valve exec says the company struggled to sell Half-Life until coming up with the ultimate 'one simple trick' of marketing manoeuvres: slapping a 'Game of the Year' sticker on the box
America to the rescue
US pressures Malaysia to stop banned AI chips potentially entering China by monitoring 'every shipment that comes to Malaysia when it involves Nvidia chips'
Today&#039;s Wordle being played on a phone
Today's Wordle answer for Tuesday, March 25
A person on a snowmobile riding a track in the forest in game Sledders.
Powder enthusiasts seem pretty pleased with new physics-based realistic snowmobile sim Sledders
Civilization 7 Great Britain - Modern Civ art (via YouTube)
As Civilization 7 struggles to keep up with Civ 5 player counts, a new patch is coming tomorrow with still more UI changes and gameplay tweaks