This Steam Deck mount looks silly, but greatly reduces the risk of dropping Valve's handheld on your face while gaming in bed

Let me set the scene for you: there I am, lounging around while playing the office Steam Deck when suddenly it happens. Maybe my replay of 1000xResist has shocked me anew, or maybe there's just something in my eye, but my grip on Valve's handheld loosens for just a moment and before I know it—WHAM! My face has been clobbered by the co-conspirators of the Steam Deck's heft and gravity.

Alas, my face and eyeglasses could've been saved had I simply used the GoPro Mount (via SteamDeckHQ). The mount allows you to attach the funky chunky handheld to an array of compatible GoPro accessories; in addition to strapping into a GoPro harness for comfortable bedtime gaming, you can also attach your Steam Deck to a traditional tripod or even a compatible wristband and pretend you're about to place a trap card face down.

That's not just me poking fun—the team behind the mount clearly had a lot of fun crafting some truly ridiculous looking product photos. There's one proposed use case I simply won't stand—or sit—for though. Gaming on the toilet? Not on your life, mate.

The GoPro Mount is made by Mechanism, creators of Deckmate and its associated ecosystem. That means that you'll need the sold separately Deckmate grip before you can even attempt to strap your Steam Deck onto your GoPro harness.

Furthermore, just because you can attach a GoPro accessory to your Steam Deck doesn't mean it will be able to support the weight. Still, Valve themselves used a whole lotta Deckmates to build their orb celebrating the launch of the Steam Deck OLED, so that at least suggests a level of sturdiness that is unlikely to result in face-clobbering.

The Deckmate grip will set you back $19/£16, and then the GoPro Mount costs another $9/£8 on top. Before you gather up all of your GoPro accessories and go full tech warrior though, the store page does hasten to add the GoPro Mount is "Designed for static loads only (don't go skydiving with your console please)." Sensible advice…or an experiential feature worth pitching to my editor? Much to consider.