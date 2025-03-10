I never thought a handheld PC bloated with Windows could replace my Steam Deck, but after gaming on an old OneXPlayer 2 Pro I can see now I judged it too harshly

Features
By
published

Full Steam ahead.

OneXPlayer 2 pro on a table
(Image credit: Future)

Okay, I know the statement 'I get it now that I've actually tried it' sounds a bit silly in retrospect, but Windows is a fickle bit of software. One of the best arguments for a handheld gaming PC such as the Steam Deck is how easy it is to use. You turn it on, access Steam, find a whole host of games specifically designed to work for the handheld, and you boot those games up.

Despite being less powerful than the best handheld gaming PCs out there, I've always been happy with Steam's offering because it's mostly been a stress-free experience that lets me game in minutes.

As well as Windows devices adding another bit of software before getting into Steam itself, they require more tweaking than the Steam Deck, with different models using different specs. There's a certain clunkiness I felt I'd get that I didn't feel with the Steam Deck. And this is all for an experience I'll mostly do from my sofa or while travelling for a handful of minutes at a time. I've always found the idea of waiting that long (and troubleshooting any weird problems Windows might run into) counterintuitive, given one of the selling points of a device like this is that you can just pick it up and play.

This is before mentioning that you don't control Windows through buttons like you do Steam UI. I always felt like I would always be just a few moments away from needing to use the touchpad on a Windows handheld, which is often mediocre at best for controlling a UI designed for mouse and keyboard, or simply non-existent.

I try to minimise the time I spend using digital keyboards, and that's only partly because I feel like it makes me look my gran, holding her phone with one hand and navigating it with the pointer finger of the other. I'm a little too young to feel that old.

Steam Deck with menu screen

(Image credit: Future)

I've been using a Steam Deck since its launch, and this is partially because of how handy everything is. However, it is starting to show its age, and though it can run the likes of God of War (2018) well, its ability to competently play modern big-budget games is diminishing by the second. I see myself in the market for something new in the future, especially as more devices are getting AMD Strix Point and Intel Lunar Lake chips, and the gulf in performance is becoming ever more evident.

We could see a Steam Deck 2 in the future, but I also don't want to make my financial decisions based on what's comfortable and familiar to me. Whatever the next generation of Steam Deck ends up being will have to win my heart over with its specs, price point, and ergonomics.

In an effort to second-guess my assumptions, I was lent a OneXPlayer 2 Pro. This (let's face it pretty middling) handheld does a good job at showing that Windows can be a boon to the right kind of handheld player at best and can simply be bypassed at worst. The OneXPlayer 2 Pro definitely didn't lend itself to the best first impression. Audio drivers were broken, the triggers feel a tad mushy, and it's quite a heavy beast. However, surprisingly few of my problems stemmed from its OS, and those drivers just took a refresh to fix.

OneXPlayer 2 Pro handheld gaming PC

(Image credit: Future)

If you set Steam open up on bootup and have it automatically launch in Big Picture Mode, Windows gaming handhelds look and feel like a handheld with Steam's own UI. It takes a bit longer to wake up, as Windows has to start before Steam does, but the feel of using the UI on it is almost identical. Though I miss the Steam Deck verified badge assuring me which games would work, I often skipped that on Steam Deck anyway, and I've never been against a bit of tinkering to get a game working.

I've always liked Steam OS, but you can get most of the Steam OS experience now from Windows with just a few setting changes.

Steam Deck does have its own desktop mode, which uses its own Linux-based OS, and Windows is a clear winner here, thanks to how easy it is to use and how compatible software is for it. As someone who makes videos, music, and likes to edit images, all of that is much easier on a Windows device. The Steam Deck, out of the box, is closer to the console experience—smooth and easy. Windows handhelds are closer to, well, Windows PCs. They require some messing around to get working sometimes, but they are well worth it when you do.

This is before mentioning that the Steam Deck is a bit of a finicky device from a software perspective, which is why these verification systems were needed in the first place. I've felt enabled to really mess around with the settings of games to get them working here, and it's a tedious yet rather freeing process.

It's the easy access to anti-cheats that really shines in my time with a Windows handheld. You can technically get anti-cheats on Steam Deck to run the likes of Fortnite or Call of Duty, but you need to go through the process of installing Windows on it, which means having to swap back and forth between operating systems. Despite it being an easy-to-use handheld, installing Windows on a Steam Deck makes it feel more cumbersome than a dedicated Windows handheld.

SteamOS on multiple handheld gaming PCs

(Image credit: Future)

As well as this, operating Steam through Windows means it's easy to access the Epic Game Store—something I should use far more, given the hundreds of games I have on it. With Windows devices, you get so much more freedom to use the device as an actual PC out of the box. With a keyboard and mouse, it can be a fairly competent laptop replacement, and I have even taken it to cafes to do some light writing (though a limited battery and funny looks from the table across from me mean this should only be done sparingly).

This is where my time with the OneXPlayer 2 Pro has led me. I constantly decry how little of my backlog I've made it through, and yet I feel like I've held myself back a little with the Steam Deck. The Steam Deck is still a really nice budget device, and a tank for getting through smaller indie titles with less demanding spec requirements. But it's also a tech equivalent of a comfort food that makes me far more likely to just play one more round of Balatro than actually tackle the games I've been meaning to get through. In just a matter of weeks with a Windows device, I've felt more free to take on any kind of game and have felt more emboldened to tinker with them to get it all just right.

I can't say I won't go for a Steam Deck 2 when my time comes for an upgrade, but I can say it's no longer the default.

James Bentley
James Bentley
Hardware writer

James is a more recent PC gaming convert, often admiring graphics cards, cases, and motherboards from afar. It was not until 2019, after just finishing a degree in law and media, that they decided to throw out the last few years of education, build their PC, and start writing about gaming instead. In that time, he has covered the latest doodads, contraptions, and gismos, and loved every second of it. Hey, it’s better than writing case briefs.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Valve Steam Deck with GeForce Now app overlaid on screen.
After a year in its company, I've done a complete 180 on my Steam Deck
Steam Deck with menu screen
The Steam Deck 2 doesn't need to happen because Valve will win either way (though I hope it does)
A screengrab of a Nintendo Switch 2 reveal trailer, showing the Switch 2 playing Mario Kart on a light blue background.
Nintendo Switch 2? Nah, I'll take a next-gen handheld gaming PC thanks very much
An Asus ROG Ally X and Valve Steam Deck against a colored background with a PC Gamer Recommended logo
Best handheld gaming PC in 2025: my recommendations for the best portable powerhouses
The original Asus ROG Ally in white floats in a teal void.
The original Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming PC is great for my itty bitty hands—and now even better for your pocket with a new itty bitty price
OneXPlayer OneXFly F1 Pro handheld gaming PC
OneXPlayer OneXFly F1 Pro review
Latest in Handheld Gaming PCs
OneXPlayer 2 pro on a table
I never thought a handheld PC bloated with Windows could replace my Steam Deck, but after gaming on an old OneXPlayer 2 Pro I can see now I judged it too harshly
A Razer Handheld Dock Chroma with a Steam Deck OLED
Razer Handheld Dock Chroma review
The Logitech G305 Lightspeed gaming mouse floats in a teal, deal header image void. This is the black colourway with silver-y grey accents. A stylised &#039;G&#039; is painted on to the lower portion of the palm rest.
Clicking fingers at the ready—you can snap up the best budget gaming mouse for $30
Steam Deck with menu screen
New figures show Valve's Steam Deck is still by far the biggest selling handheld gaming PC but the form factor isn't really taking off
The original Asus ROG Ally in white floats in a teal void.
The original Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming PC is great for my itty bitty hands—and now even better for your pocket with a new itty bitty price
The Steam Deck playing Cyberpunk 2077, outside in a much-too-small back garden
The latest Steam Deck beta update can improve battery life with the frame limiter active by *checks notes* a whole six percent
Latest in Features
OneXPlayer 2 pro on a table
I never thought a handheld PC bloated with Windows could replace my Steam Deck, but after gaming on an old OneXPlayer 2 Pro I can see now I judged it too harshly
Screenshot of Children of Clay showing a mysterious clay model
Five new Steam games you probably missed (March 10, 2025)
A goalkeeper in a plague mask wields an axe
Silent Hill gets a soccer league in FEAR FA 98, and you can play the demo now
The Sims 4 - stacks of laundry machines in a small laundromat small business next to chairs with laundry
The best part of The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies expansion is just coming up with fun small business ideas
Obenseuer
This brutalist life sim gave me a free tenement block to renovate, but my mushroom addiction kept getting in the way
R.E.P.O. screenshots
REPO is my new favourite co-op horror game, which combines Lethal Company's looting loop with Content Warning's zany monsters
More about handheld gaming pcs
A Razer Handheld Dock Chroma with a Steam Deck OLED

Razer Handheld Dock Chroma review
The Logitech G305 Lightspeed gaming mouse floats in a teal, deal header image void. This is the black colourway with silver-y grey accents. A stylised &#039;G&#039; is painted on to the lower portion of the palm rest.

Clicking fingers at the ready—you can snap up the best budget gaming mouse for $30
A collection of upturned CDs, DVDs and Blu-Rays on a carpeted floor

Warner Bros says it will replace certain DVDs damaged by 'disc rot', but you might not get the same movie you sent in for replacement
See more latest
Most Popular
Screenshot of Children of Clay showing a mysterious clay model
Five new Steam games you probably missed (March 10, 2025)
A goalkeeper in a plague mask wields an axe
Silent Hill gets a soccer league in FEAR FA 98, and you can play the demo now
Obenseuer
This brutalist life sim gave me a free tenement block to renovate, but my mushroom addiction kept getting in the way
Blood Typers
Blood Typers is a budget-priced fusion of Typing of the Dead and co-op survival horror
The Sims 4 - stacks of laundry machines in a small laundromat small business next to chairs with laundry
The best part of The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies expansion is just coming up with fun small business ideas
Radeon RX 9070 XT cards all X&#039;d out, out of stock
We all deserve better than this
Mage cards from Hearthstone&#039;s Into the Emerald Dream expansion.
Hearthstone card reveal: If it's wrong to love a magic blue owl, I don't want to be right
R.E.P.O. screenshots
REPO is my new favourite co-op horror game, which combines Lethal Company's looting loop with Content Warning's zany monsters
Monster Hunter Wilds weird Palico outfits - Artian
Capcom cooked up some extremely cursed Palico outfits in Monster Hunter Wilds
GTA 5 Enhanced
Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced is a bitter-sweet return to Rockstar's money-making machine