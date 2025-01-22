Where to buy the Nvidia RTX 5090: the hotly-awaited Founders Edition GPUs and chunky third-party cards are already listed at retailers

Yes, the RTX 50-series is almost upon us. The RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 will be available to purchase around the globe on January 30, 2025. On that date, the Founders Edition and MSRP-priced cards will be available for purchase, followed by all the other cards on January 31.

No doubt a portion of you will be looking to get your hands on not just any RTX 50-series graphics card, but the biggest of the bunch, the flagship RTX 5090. This circa-$2,000 behemoth offers double the cores of the next-best RTX 5080, so we're expecting great value for money in relative terms, albeit for a whopping price tag.

Plenty of retailers are getting their virtual shelves ready for the RTX 5090, which is expected to be in high demand and relatively short supply at launch. In the case of Best Buy (US) and Nvidia itself (UK), digital shelf space is reserved for the gorgeous Founders Edition (FE).

Other retailers are preparing for tons of other RTX 5090 cards, which are often referred to as 'AIB' cards (add-in board) from the likes of MSI, Gigabyte, Asus, and more. If you're looking to grab an RTX 5090, there are plenty of options to choose from.

I've compiled all the options and where you can buy them below.

US RTX 5090 retailers:

UK RTX 5090 retailers:

Founders Edition RTX 5090

(Image credit: Nvidia)

We're sure many of you will be looking to get your hands on a Founders Edition (FE) card, ie, Nvidia's reference design card, not least because this design is gorgeous.

The FE is sure to be one of the best value cards, coming in at MSRP. It's also shaping up to be an impressive design. No doubt it will also be the card most in demand come launch day.

In the US, you can pick up an RTX 5090 FE from Best Buy for $2,000 .

. In the UK, you can pick one up straight from Nvidia starting from £1,939.

Scan has sold FE cards in the UK previously, but this time around the retailer explains: "Scan work as a fulfilment partner for NVIDIA on the FE cards. These must be bought using the links on the NVIDIA website when stock is available."

Gigabyte

Gigabyte's one of the biggest names in the AIB GPU space and for good reason: Many of its cards tend to offer a mainstream blend of price to performance. Right now, its RTX 5090 card listings are few and far between—especially in the US—but we expect that to change before too long.

Asus

Asus has a number of popular GPU lineups making a return for the RTX 50-series. In particular, many of you will be happy to see the usually reasonably-priced, mechanico-understated TUF Gaming lineup rearing its head for the RTX 5090. And that's both OC and non-OC versions.

MSI

Out of all the mainstream graphics card manufacturers, MSI is the one with by far the widest range of card designs, and many of these are already showing up on retailer sites. Of course there are fan favourites such as the Gaming Trio OC, but there are other options such as my personal favourite, the Suprim (non-liquid). Plenty to choose from.

Zotac, Palit, and others

It's not all about MSI, Gigabyte, and Asus, even if these are the most recognisable names. Zotac, PNY, and others have released plenty of fantastic graphics cards over the years, so it's worth keeping an eye out for their takes on the RTX 5090. Unfortunately, there aren't many cards from these manufacturers listed in the US right now, but there are more listed in other locations such as the UK.