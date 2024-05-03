There is no better way to spend $300 on a graphics card today

XFX Speedster QICK319 Radeon RX 6750 XT | 12GB GDDR6 | 2,560 shaders | 2,600 MHz boost | $349.99 $299.99 at Newegg (save $50)

Coming in at the same price as the plain ol' RX 6700 XT (which happens infrequently), this version comes with higher core and memory clocks. That generally makes for higher frame rates in games, though that does depend on what you're playing. It's worth a look, especially for all that speedy VRAM.

It's taken almost exactly two years, but AMD's Radeon RX 6750 XT is finally the price it should have been. It's yours courtesy of XFX for $300 from Newegg.

Not that the RX 6750 XT deserves singling out for it slow march to sensible pricing. It's a market-wide issue. Whatever, at $300 the 6750 XT is a very appealing GPU, despite its relatively elderliness.

Part of the reason for that, ironically, is thanks to AMD's latest RX 7000 series GPUs. AMD didn't move the needle much when it comes to the Radeon 6000 series' biggest weakness with the new 7000 GPUs, namely ray-tracing performance. It was more a case of adding dual-issue shaders and generally upping raster performance. The raster-to-ray-tracing balance didn't shift much.

That means the 6750 XT doesn't feel as dated as it might. In specs terms, you're looking at 40 compute units and 2,560 shaders, both fairly healthy counts. The newer RX 7700 XT, for instance, has 54 compute units. They're not directly comparable, but that does give you an idea of scale. The 6750 XT isn't miles behind.

You also get 12GB of VRAM, a critical uplift over the inevitable Nvidia competition in the RTX 4060. That can be had for similar money, but is capped at just 8GB. And 8GB just doesn't cut it in some of the very latest games.

Is that because they're badly coded? Perhaps. But the bottom line is that you will find occasions when 8GB means stuttering performance or textures vanishing when playing at even 1080p and high detail settings. At 1440p, the problem is only going to be worse.

Moreover, the RTX 4060 is hardly a ray-tracing powerhouse itself. Either way, you're not going to be playing Cyberpunk at 4K with the ray-tracing set to full reheat. But for the bulk of conventional raster games, the 6750 XT has the 4060 beat even when the VRAM allocation doesn't come into the equation. When it does, it's literally game over.

The catch, as ever, is Nvidia's superior feature set. For now and likely for the foreseeable, Nvidia's DLSS upscaling is better than AMD's FSR, ditto Nvidia's frame generation. These are not insignificant features. And they are the only reason why the 4060 is even in the hunt.

But, on balance, we'd take the 6750 over the 4060. The 4060 may have the more advanced tech, but with its VRAM and memory bus advantage, plus superior inherent rendering performance, it's the 6750 XT that's actually likely to age better.