Palit has created a part-air, part-liquid, all-monster RTX 4090 graphics card

The Palit GeForce RTX 4090 Neptunus. A suitably weird name for a sufficiently weird graphics card. This is a hybrid GPU. It's both air-cooled and liquid-cooled, and it combines both to offer absolutely stellar thermal performance.

Palit has the Neptunus up-and-running over at its Computex 2024 booth. The card is enormous, obviously, and comes with a traditional shroud with three fans. Its special skill, however, comes from the liquid cooling connectors on the exterior edge of the card.

These connectors hook up to a channel, a channel which loops around the GPU component on the card. The standard shroud cold plate surrounds it on all sides, the AquaFusion copper base, which also makes sure the 24GB of GDDR6X on the RTX 4090 doesn't get too toasty.

"It's better running air cooling and water cooling at the same time when it's running at the max."

With efficient liquid cooling all connected to this card, Palit says you can expect up to a 10% drop in temperature (Celsius). With just air cooling, the card still functions as usual—essentially meaning there's no downside.

Besides the price, of course. This has no price yet, as it's still in the works, but I dread to think of what it might be.

Palit also has another liquid-cooled GPU project on display. This one uses a quick connect system for easy connection to a liquid cooling loop. It's called Lynk+, and it also comes with a machined metal finish that looks pretty great.

Oh, and if you've ever wondered what sort of reception Nvidia CEO Jen-Hsun Huang gets in Taiwan, here's a graphics card signed by the CEO himself on a rotating pedestal.

