Got GPU-purchase fear? These three Prime Day deals are still worth buying before the next-generation cards arrive

What with next-generation GPUs like Nvidia's Blackwell-based cards rumored to be right around the corner, you might be wondering if now's a good time to buy a new graphics card at all. After all, if new models are coming soon, what's the point in laying down your money now when hot new silicon is likely coming at the end of this year?

Well, if tradition serves, what we're likely to see in terms of GPU releases this year are the top two models, i.e. what we're presuming to be called the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080. Usually, mid-range and lower-end cards take a lot longer to appear, and it's very likely that we won't be seeing an RTX 5070 or similar until this time next year.

There's a lot of gaming to be done in the meantime, then. And you'll be wanting something plenty powerful now, to tide you over until a potential replacement when the new cards arrive, and even then you might want to skip a generation.

After all, the current mid-range cards are pretty great at what they do, so a wise purchase now may last you a whole lot longer than you think.

I've rounded up three Amazon Prime Day GPU deals that I reckon are still worth buying today, either to tide you over until their next-gen replacements arrive or to last a whole lot longer than that.

RTX 4070

Gigabyte RTX 4070 | 12 GB GDDR6X | 5,888 shaders | 2,565 MHz boost | $559.99 $499.99 at Newegg (save $60 with promo code FANDUA5762)

The RTX 4070 is a popular card and can be difficult to find at a discount, but it's important to remember that this price is cheaper than it was at launch. You're getting nearly RTX 3080 performance but with all those nice RTX 40 features. This Gigabyte model uses the traditional 8-pin PCIe power connector, rather than the new 12VHPWR one, which makes it far easier to install as an upgrade. Use promo code FANDUA5762 for the full discount. RTX 4070 price check: Best Buy $554.99 | Walmart $534.99 | Amazon $529.97

It took a while for the RTX 4070 to get some proper discounts, but well, here we are. Nvidia's mid-range card might have been superseded by the RTX 4070, err, Super, but that means we're now seeing prices on the original fall in this years sales to something very reasonable.

This Gigabyte Gaming OC V2 model, available for $500 at Newegg right now, is the cheapest we've found. Not only is it still a great mid-range GPU at the time of writing, but thanks to DLSS 3 it should be kicking out great frame rates for quite some time to come, including when its replacement eventually arrives. It's been a great card since release, and still will be for a while longer yet.

RX 7900 GRE

Acer Nitro RX 7900 GRE | 16 GB GDDR6 | 5,120 shaders | 2,395 MHz boost | $539.99 $509.99 at Newegg (save $30 with promo code FANDUA5753)

The RX 7900 XT is one of the more recent releases out of AMD, at least in the global market. It started out as a special edition for the Chinese gaming market, but it was rolled out globally to help the red team compete with the green guys. It's a good deal, too, being big chunks of the RX 7900 XT but with a little bit less of everything, to make a very performant but cheaper GPU. Use promo code FANDUA5753 for the full discount. Price check: Amazon $529.99 | Best Buy $529.99

It was tempting to put the RX 7800 XT in here, but I've plumped for the slightly faster RX 7900 GRE instead. It's essentially a cut-down RX 7900 XT, and while AMD's cards this generation haven't been the best for ray tracing, the sheer raster performance available here for $510 at Newegg shouldn't be sniffed at.

Plus, FSR 3.1 seems to be a decent improvement over previous versions, although time will tell if it sees proper adoption from developers. It might not be quite the magic bullet of DLSS, but in combination with the performance here, I reckon this card is a great shout for a while to come.

RTX 4070 Ti Super

Zotac RTX 4070 Ti Super | 16 GB GDDR6X | 8,448 shaders | 2,610 MHz boost | $779.99 $759.99 at Newegg (save $20 with promo code FANDUA5745)

The RTX 4070 Ti Super might be relatively new to the market, but we're finally seeing discounts on what is a very performant card. This Zotac model is as solid as they come with a tri-fan cooler, and with the power of DLSS 3 makes for a mighty addition to any gaming rig. Use promo code FANDUA5745 at checkout for the full discount. RTX 4070 Ti Super price check: | Walmart $779.99 | Best Buy $799.99 | Amazon $759.99

And finally, what about the RTX 4070 Ti Super? While the RTX 4080 Super is a mighty card, we're still seeing prices around the $950 to $1,000 mark, and that's a lot to pay for a card that may well be getting a replacement sometime soon.

The RTX 4070 Ti Super, however, still feels like a great deal, particularly when it can be found for $760 like this Zotac model. It's an AD103 GPU like the RTX 4080, and while it gets beaten in the benchmarks by its bigger brother, it makes a compelling argument for itself by delivering huge gobs of graphics performance for a significantly lower price.

It'll still be a very good card next year, there's no doubt about that, and it's a really fantastic card for the cash right now.

If I was buying a new GPU today, it'd be one of these beauties. Remember, there are plenty of great games to play right now, and there's always something new and tempting coming, one way or the other. If you're looking to upgrade today for sensible money, I reckon these are the best picks you can get.