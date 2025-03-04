I was wrong, the Logitech G PowerPlay 2 charging mouse pad isn't smaller than the first one, it's just the official dimensions were listed incorrectly since 2021

Last week (a week ago today, in fact), I wrote about the upcoming Logitech G PowerPlay charging mousepad and how I was a little disappointed because while it's a little cheaper, it also looked like it was going to be a little smaller. And I say "looked like" because, well, that's what the specifications on the Logi-provided sheet told me when compared to the official specs box for the original charging pad.
Alas, I didn't account for those official specs being listed incorrectly. As it turns out, the original Logitech G PowerPlay charging system seems to have had the incorrect dimensions listed for the last few years.
According to a WayBackMachine snapshot, the PowerPlay has been listed as measuring in at 344 x 321 mm since at least 20 April, 2021. It's only in the last week, since the second version was announced and I complained about the size reduction, that the original PowerPlay's listed measurements were corrected to 284 x 344 mm.
I discovered this when I actually got my hands on the new version today. After unboxing it, I said to PC Gamer hardware group chat: "Imagine if it's the same size"—assuming, of course, that there is no way, but it would be hilarious if I'd made such a blunder and kicked up such a fuss over the size being reduced. Then I lay it on top of my original PowerPlay and my stomach dropped. They aligned perfectly, edge to edge, corner to crisp corner.
Where was my journalistic integrity? Did I really misread the dimensions before writing my assessment of the PowerPlay 2 announcement?
Nope. It turns out someone else got them wrong, approximately four years ago. And presumably they weren't checked ever since. Thus ends the tale.
So how does this change things? Well, my original judgment was (and I quote): "This version costs about 16.6% less (about $20 less) than the original did at MSRP, sure, but it's also 11.5% smaller—not quite the reduction we might initially think."
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Now that I know that's not true and there's no size reduction, I reckon the PowerPlay 2 is a better proposition. It's a $20 cut on the MSRP for a thinner product (thanks to a thinner mat on top of the pad) with a wider charging area.
Just how much of a better proposition will depend on the pad's going price, because we saw the original going for cheaper than $100 last year. Oh, and how it is to use it, of course, which I'll be discovering over the coming days.
Best gaming mouse: the top rodents for gaming
Best gaming keyboard: your PC's best friend...
Best gaming headset: don't ignore in-game audio
Jacob got his hands on a gaming PC for the first time when he was about 12 years old. He swiftly realised the local PC repair store had ripped him off with his build and vowed never to let another soul build his rig again. With this vow, Jacob the hardware junkie was born. Since then, Jacob's led a double-life as part-hardware geek, part-philosophy nerd, first working as a Hardware Writer for PCGamesN in 2020, then working towards a PhD in Philosophy for a few years (result pending a patiently awaited viva exam) while freelancing on the side for sites such as TechRadar, Pocket-lint, and yours truly, PC Gamer. Eventually, he gave up the ruthless mercenary life to join the world's #1 PC Gaming site full-time. It's definitely not an ego thing, he assures us.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The Logitech G Pro 2 Lightspeed gaming mouse is good, but as someone that reviewed it, I'd pick its predecessor on offer instead
The Logitech G PowerPlay charging mouse pad was my baby, but I'm a little disappointed after seeing the second version just announced