This keyboard combines two of my favorite things: mechanical switches and bread

I've been patrolling the halls of CES 2025 on the lookout for anything weird and wonderful. Lo and behold, a keyboard inspired by a loaf of bread. Perfect. Job done, I can go home now.

It's the 'Bun Wonderland' from Monsgeek, which isn't a company I'm too familiar with but turns out it's actually Akko, who I've seen around plenty of times before. We reviewed an Akko gaming keyboard back in 2022, the inscrutably named Akko Prunus Lannesiana 3098B. The Bun Wonderland name is, at least, easier than that. I spotted it parked up next to a horde of hamster mice (a group of hamsters is called a horde, which is excellent).

Each key is either a loaf of bread, a sentient loaf of bread with an emoji face scrawled on it, or the outside of a bakery. That creates an interesting placesetting for the world in which this keyboard exists, where bread is both alive or an object, and nevertheless still sold for money. But look past that, and it's extremely adorable.

There are a range of switches offered up inside the full-size MG108B and 75% MG75W version of this keyboard, including Akko's own V3 Pro Piano or Creamy Cyan. I believe that the OEM manufacturer of these switches is the owner of Akko/Monsgeek, Shenzhen Yinchen Technology Co. ltd, as I was provided a catalogue with all the key specs. The V3 Pro Piano is a linear switch with 3.10 mm travel and 45 gf. The Creamy Cyan isn't listed in the book but I believe it's a tactile option. You can also choose a couple different profiles for the switches, which is a pretty neat option to have.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

This is a new product, having been first launch last month, and it's already available on Amazon for the fairly reasonable price of $95. You could score a more capable gaming keyboard for that money, as many of the best gaming keyboards we recommend attest, but if you're going for cutesy aesthetic, it's something. Oh yes, it sure is something.

Catch up with CES 2025: We're on the ground in sunny Las Vegas covering all the latest announcements from some of the biggest names in tech, including Nvidia, AMD, Intel, Asus, Razer, MSI and more.