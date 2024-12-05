Black Friday is over but AndaSeat is still dishing out the gaming chair deals, with up to $80 off its sublime Kaiser 4 XL

AndaSeat Kaiser 4 | XL size | 395 lbs max weight | 135° recline | 5D armrests | Lumbar support | $569 $489 at AndaSeat (save $80 with code KIENNGUYEN)

Massive and heavy, the Kaiser 4 XL is awkward to construct but once done, a heavenly throne awaits you. Designed for larger people, the extra space also makes it great for anyone to curl up in and game for hours in bliss.

When it comes to gaming chairs, I'm an awkward customer to please. Not because I'm especially picky, though. It's because I'm quite tall (6' 2") but also very slim (160 lbs), so finding a chair that suits my dimensions is a real struggle.

Well, here's one offering that does work well if you're tall or bigger built. Actually, it's ideal even if you're not because the AndaSeat Kaiser 4 XL is so spacious, that it's genuinely cossetting to snuggle down into for a night of gaming.

Part of that comfort is down to the pop-out lumbar support, which is adjusted via a thick rotary control on the side of the chair's back and, as our Andy found when he reviewed the Kaiser 4 XL, it's a piece of cake to get things exactly how you want them.

As with all things, some aspects of AndaSeat's cavernous perch aren't perfect. The 5-way adjustable armrests wobble about more than they should and the sheer size and mass of the chair make it a might challenge to put together by oneself.

Even so, the build quality is excellent, especially the PVC leather material (or leatherette, as the chair industry likes to call it), and you're getting an awful lot of gaming chair for the money. It is bordering on Secretlab Titan Evo territory when it comes to price, but with AndaSeat's current deal and the KIENNGUYEN discount code (which should be automatically applied in the cart), it's really good value for money.

Big or small, short or tall, the AndaSeat Kaiser 4 XL isn't just for XL gamers. It's a great chair for any PC gamer.