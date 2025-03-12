The ATH-R50X isn't trying to be everything for everyone. Instead, it excels at delivering pure, uncolored audio in a way that few other headphones can. If that's what you're after, you won't be disappointed.

I wasn't sure what to expect when I first unboxed the Audio-Technica ATH-R50X. Audio-Technica's reputation in the professional audio world is rock solid, but open-back reference headphones aren't exactly a dime a dozen in the gaming space. These aren't your typical bass-heavy, RGB-infused gaming cans. Instead, the ATH-R50X aims for pure, uncolored audio reproduction—an honest, no-frills approach that promises accuracy above all else. Can they compete with my all-time favorite and one of the best gaming headphones: the Beyerdynamic DT 900 Pro X?

The first thing that struck me was the design. The ATH-R50X is understated, with an industrial, no-nonsense aesthetic that feels more at home in a studio than a gamer's battle station. The build quality is reassuringly solid, with a mix of metal and high-quality plastic that ensures durability while making them shockingly light on the head at just 207 grams.

The headband is generously padded, and the ear cups, covered in soft velour, are large enough to fully encapsulate the ears without creating any uncomfortable pressure. Comfort-wise, these rank among the best I've used for long sessions—something I quickly appreciated during my long work day and evening gaming sessions.

Slipping them on for the first time, I fired up Call of Duty Black Ops 6 to see how they handled positional audio. Open-back headphones have a reputation for delivering superior spatial awareness, and the ATH-R50X doesn't disappoint.

ATH-R50X specs (Image credit: Future) Connection: Wired only

Type: Open back

Frequency response: 5 Hz - 40 kHz

Drivers: 45 mm

Microphone: None

Weight: 270 g

Price: $159 | £139 | AUD $399

Footsteps in the distance, subtle environmental cues, and even the faintest rustling of leaves felt incredibly well-placed, as if I was right in the middle of the action. Imaging is razor-sharp, making it easy to pinpoint enemy positions without needing software-based enhancements. The frenetic action and chaos of gunfire, grenade explosions is delivered with clarity and precision.

Unlike the artificially expanded soundstage of some gaming headsets, the ATH-R50X delivers a natural and genuinely immersive listening experience. The open-back design allows sound to breathe, creating a spacious and realistic audio environment that enhances both gaming and music. This makes it particularly suited to open world games with rich environmental audio. While it lacks the exaggerated bass impact of some closed-back alternatives, the superior clarity and lifelike separation of instruments and effects make up for it, providing an incredibly engaging and accurate soundstage.

Playing through The Last Of Us II, the depth of the sound design felt incredibly immersive—every distant footstep, every disgusting Shambler growl, dripping water and eerie undersewer sounds made the experience more intense and believable.

Music is where the ATH-R50X truly flexes its reference-grade credentials, however. Playing Hans Zimmer's 'Why so serious', I was immediately struck by how balanced the sound signature is. The bass is tight and controlled rather than overpowering, allowing midrange details to shine through with stunning clarity.

In Wicked's 'No one mourns the Wicked', vocals are intimate, instruments have a natural timbre, and there's a crispness to the treble that brings out minute details without veering into harshness. If you're used to consumer-grade headsets that artificially boost the low end, these might seem a little flat at first—but give them time, and you'll appreciate the sheer accuracy they provide.

Of course, being open-back, they're not great in every scenario. The lack of isolation means they leak sound like crazy—so if you're in a shared space, expect everyone around you to hear whatever you're listening to. Similarly, external noise seeps in freely, which makes them less than ideal for travel or noisy environments. These are best enjoyed in a quiet room where you can fully immerse yourself in the audio without distractions.

When it comes to connectivity, the ATH-R50X keeps things simple. It uses a detachable cable(you get a 1.2m and 3m with Gold tips), which is a welcome touch for longevity, though I would have appreciated a balanced cable option for those using dedicated amps. Speaking of which, while these headphones aren't particularly power-hungry at 50Ohms, they do scale well with high-quality sources. But they work just fine plugged into the back of your PC, monitor, or console controller.

Compared to traditional gaming headsets, the ATH-R50X does require a bit of a mindset shift. There's no built-in microphone, no flashy features, and no companion software to tweak EQ settings.

Buy if... ✅ You're a semi-audiophile: You are a puritan who wants a natural, spacious soundstage over artificial bass boosts.



✅ You do more than game: and your work requires accurate audio mastering to some degree.

Don't buy if... ❌ You need isolation/ noise-cancelling: Open back nature of this headphone means no filter to environment noise which can be distracting



❌ You need an all-in-one gaming headset: and you don't want to splurge extra on an external microphone or amp

But what you do get is uncompromising sound quality that far surpasses most gaming headsets in the same price range. If you're willing to pair them with a standalone mic, they can easily double as a high-end gaming solution that doesn't sacrifice audio fidelity for gimmicks.

That brings us to the big question: Who are these for? If you're a competitive gamer who values pinpoint accuracy and a natural soundstage, they're a fantastic choice. If you're an audiophile looking for a neutral, detailed listening experience, they tick all the right boxes. But if you need isolation, thumping bass, or a built-in mic, you'll probably want to look at something like the Beyerdynamic MMX 330 Pro.

At $159(£139 GBP, AUD$399) the ATH-R50X sits in an interesting price bracket. They're more affordable than some high-end studio monitors but pricier than most mainstream gaming headsets. If sound quality and all day comfort is your top priority, they're absolutely worth the investment. But if you need a built in mic, noise isolation and wireless connectivity there's plenty of great options elsewhere.