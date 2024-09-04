Couch PC gaming could get a whole load more convenient as Microsoft has started testing a virtual keyboard layout for controllers

Say what you want about console gaming, but there are some things it does right. One of those things is making using a controller convenient. Well, now it looks like Microsoft is making moves to help controller gaming on PC a little more convenient by rolling out a virtual keyboard layout designed specifically for controllers.

In a blog update for Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22635.4145 (via The Verge), Microsoft says, "We’re beginning to roll out a new Gamepad keyboard layout for the on-screen keyboard in Windows 11 that supports the ability to use your Xbox controller to navigate and type.

"This includes button accelerators (example: X button for backspace, Y button for spacebar) additionally the keyboard keys have been vertically aligned for better controller navigation patterns."

In other words, a virtual keyboard that's actually usable with a controller. Such a feature has been the envy of couch PC gamers for quite a while. Consoles already do the whole "controller keyboard thing" just fine, so why can't Windows?

Of course, such a feature won't be too useful for PC gamers who sit at their desk to play with a controller—far easier to lean forward and use an actual keyboard when necessary. But for those gaming on the couch, this thing could be pretty useful.

I can't help but apply this to my own use case of late. Ever since I got my hands on the Avermedia X'tra Go GC515 capture dock, I've been doing a lot of gaming on the Lenovo Legion Go while sitting back on the couch, running the display through to my TV.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Yes, the dock makes it easy to connect a keyboard, but given I'm not typing all the time while gaming, proper controller support for the Windows virtual keyboard might be more convenient than running a keyboard cable halfway across the room.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Heck, I might even find the new virtual keyboard preferable to taking my hands off the controller and using the handheld's touchscreen, for quick keyboard input, at least. Here's hoping the feature works well and makes it into a stable release.