Hardcore RPG Outward gets a big content update, becomes more 'hardcore'

(Image credit: Nine Dots Studio)

Outward is one of the most intriguing RPGs of the year. As Chris wrote in his review, it offers a realistic take on adventuring that few other fantasy RPGs dare dabble in – even if it's a bit rough around the edges. With the arrival of a major content patch adding new bosses, a new mode and a bunch of fixes, there's a reason to return to it.

The Hardcore mode sounds intriguing. In Outward, death doesn't result in a simple respawn: you're usually imprisoned, or rescued, or taken to the nearest township, or stolen into a cave (among many other possibilities). The new Hardcore mode still has this element, but with the added chance that you could die forever. Think of it as a new mode with RNG permadeath. Sounds hardcore indeed.

The patch also adds new hidden endgame bosses, which are shrouded in secrecy for obvious reasons. The changelog is very long, and there are some neat surprises in there, for example bleeding damage has been dramatically nerfed, and, uh, it's possible to walk a hell of a lot faster without a cheat code. Check out the full notes here, and a new video showing off the patch below.