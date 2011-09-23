Hard Reset revised and simplified

I'm still figuring out what I think of Hard Reset, but the 1.01 patch resolves some significant issues with the controls. In particular, switching between the N.R.G. Weapon and the firearm always felt fussy, and led to quite a few disastrous weapon-switches in the middle of combat. Putting the two weapons on a single swap key is a welcome change.

The sprint changes (see below) are interesting. Before the patch you you had to wait for your sprint bar to fill up completely before you could make another dash. Husbanding that sprint energy was a major component of battle strategy, especially since a lot of enemies will try to charge and corner you. Having just one burst to get out of trouble made combat a little more exciting and dangerous. But take what I say with a grain of salt: I still play System Shock 2 with weapon degradation.

Here is a selected list of changes. The full list is available on Hard Reset's Steam forum page .