Guild Wars 2 video exclusive: 12 minutes of the level 50 Twilight Arbor dungeon

A few months ago we took a look inside the Ascalonian Catacombs , one of Guild Wars 2's level 20 dungeons. Chris returned to Arenanet a short while back to find out what lies beyond Guild Wars 2's early game, and took the chance to record a run through the level 50 Twilight Arbor dungeon with some expert Arenanet QA testers. We can show you up to the dungeon's first boss, the venemous spider queen.

NB: There are a couple of framerate dips amid the chaos, but you can thank the recording software for those hiccups. Chris reports that the game itself ran perfectly smoothly throughout.

