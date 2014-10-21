Guild Wars 2 end-of-year update schedule mapped out

It's nice when evil can organise itself to a schedule. For Guild Wars 2's world of Tyria, its various bad things have now mapped out their plans for the rest of the year, giving the various heroes of the world a much needed heads-up.

The first update, due later today, is the game's annual Halloween event. It will be a repeat of last year's festivities—as will the game's Wintersday event, due 16 December. Expect Mad Realms and a jumping puzzle for the former, and Workshops and another jumping puzzle for the latter. Despite featuring the same activities, both will offer "refreshed rewards".

Between these two events comes the return of Living World: Season 2. The fifth episode is due 4 November, and will continue on from the mid-season cliffhanger. ArenaNet is teasing the final episode of this series, referring to "points of no return".

"Tyria has already decided to take the battle to Mordremoth," explains the latest blog post. "As we go on this journey we’ll learn dark secrets of Tyria’s past, venture into stories with roots deep in the very heart of Guild Wars lore, and visit places that have only been rumored to exist."