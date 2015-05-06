GTA 5 mod turns bullets into cars

Also see our list of the best GTA 5 mods.

Bullets are too small, so why not replace them with cars? That's what one modder has done in GTA 5, and you can see the results above thanks to YouTuber Darknewt.

It works like this: you pull the trigger and instead of bullets, cars spray out. Car guns are useful in situations where rockets or grenades aren't enough, but they're also good for sending a message, ie, that no one should muck around with you, the car gun guy.

Vehicle Cannon Mod 1.0 is now available over at GTA5-mods.com, with all the usual caveats about potential Rockstar Club bans. A recent patch seemingly ironed out modding capabilities, but it wasn't long before people found a workaround.

