Gran Turismo boss says he's "considering and looking into" PC port

Audio player loading…

Gran Turismo series creator Kazunori Yamauchi has said that he would consider porting the PlayStation-exclusive racing series to PC. "Yes, I do think so," Yamauchi said when asked if the Gran Turismo series could make the jump to PC.

The comment was made in an interview with GTPlanet (opens in new tab) during the Gran Turismo World Finals.

Yamauchi went on to say that "Gran Turismo is a very finely tuned title," and seemed to imply that series developer Polyphony Digital would only want to do it if the port would run reliably in 4K resolution and 60 frames per second. "It's not a very easy subject, but of course, we are looking into it and considering it," he said.

It would be a slight surprise, but not a huge one, if Gran Turismo came to PC. The last few years have been rife with major games previously exclusive to Sony's platforms being ported: God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn, Spider-Man, and Uncharted 4, to name just a few marquee examples. The Gran Turismo series doesn't command quite the same cachet that it did a few decades ago, but it's still a major player in the world of racing games.

And the market for racing games is certainly there on PC, if the success of last year's release of competitor Forza Horizon 5 (opens in new tab) is any indication. It certainly would make our top recommendation for the best PC racing wheel (opens in new tab) a bit less awkward—as of publication it's the Gran Turismo branded Fanatec GT DD Pro.

The latest release in the series is Gran Turismo 7, which released on PlayStation 4 and 5 in March of 2022. It featured a large single-player campaign alongside the traditional arcade mode, as well as dynamic time and weather effects while racing.

It's hard to say exactly what sets Gran Turismo apart from the rest of the racing sim genre, but like other franchises it certainly has its adherents. For many it's the wild variety of cars on offer, including both production models and obscure short-runs of which only a handful exist. In many ways it's the way the series sells itself: Gran Turismo is entirely obsessed with the very idea of the automobile at every point in its history.

In other Gran Turismo-related news, Neil Blomkamp's making a movie based on the Gran Turismo series (opens in new tab) and events surrounding it that will supposedly release in 2023.