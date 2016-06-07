Grab new drivers from AMD and Nvidia for Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

It doesn't matter if you're rocking a graphics card from AMD or Nvidia; if it's been more than a day since you last you updated your drivers, there are new ones available.

We'll start with AMD, which released its Crimson Edition 16.6.1 Hotfix on Monday. The main reason for the driver update is the release of Mirror's Edge Catalyst, a sequel to Mirror's Edge from 2008 (check out our full review). AMD's latest driver includes optimizations for the title, as well as Paragon, which is scheduled to have a Double Reputation weekend from June 9-12.

The 16.6.1 Hotfix also includes a new CrossFire profile for Dark Souls III, along with the usual round of general performance and stability improvements. Beyond that, there are several fixed issues. They include the following:

Display flickering or corruption may be experienced when playing videos in a web browser.

DiRT Rally may experience poor performance on some tracks with rainy/night scenes.

The HDMI display scaling options in Radeon Settings may be missing when the display is set to an interlaced resolution.

The AMD Crossfire technology mode options in Radeon Settings may not take effect on Origin or Uplay applications.

Fallout 4 may experience flickering in AMD Crossfire technology mode for some game textures.

Flickering on Oculus Rift headsets may be experienced when multiple displays are connected with differing resolutions.

Radeon Settings additional settings page may fail to open after performing a Windows Update and then installing the latest Radeon Software Crimson Edition.

You can download the latest AMD drivers here.

As for Nvidia, it released its 368.39 WHQL drivers today, and it also includes optimizations for Mirror's Edge Catalyst, along with the third-person VR title Edge of Nowhere. Beyond that, it added or updated SLI profiles for Everybody's Gone to the Rapture, Homefront: The Revolution, Mirror's Edge Catalyst, The Witcher 3, and Total War: Warhammer. Like AMD, Nvidia's latest drivers fix a few issues. Fixes in Windows 10 include:

[368.25] GeForce GTX 1080 Founders Edition cards spin fan up and down rapidly.

Eliminate stuttering in Total War: Warhammer.

368.22] X-Legend Entertainment reports that Laplace fails to launch.

[368.22] Stutter occurs during full-screen playback of YouTube videos in Edge browser.

[365.10] Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain launches to a white screen.

System hangs during transition from monitor sleep to system sleep.

[SLI, 364.72] Tom Clancy's The Division stutters after 20–30 minutes.

There are two fixes that apply to previous versions of Windows down to Windows 7. One is the elimination of stuttering in Total War: Warhammer, and the other is a lowered 3D Vision rating for WarThunder.

You can download Nvidia's latest drivers here.