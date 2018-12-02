Grab four highly-rated Steam games for less than $4 in Fanatical bundle

If you act fast, you can buy four games with "very positive" user reviews on Steam—Bastion, Rime, The Sexy Brutale and Dex—for just $3.50 on Fanatical.

The Very Positive Bundle went live during the week, but I still think it's worth flagging up now: you still have more than to claim the deal as of writing. It ends on Monday morning at 8am PT/11am ET/4pm GMT.

It's a slam dunk of a deal, and represents some serious savings. Bastion and 2D RPG Dex have, in the past, been on sale for less than $2, but puzzle platformer Rime has never dipped below $9, and adventure game The Sexy Brutale has never sold for less than $5.

Bastion is the best game of the bunch: it's seven years old, but it's still a charming hack-and-slasher with a great narration gimmick. You can read our review here. The Sexy Brutale is another must-play: Chris called it "a stylish and creative adventure with a clever time-rewinding hook" in his review.

Rime is more divisive. Given that it's in this bundle you know that it has very positive user reviews on Steam, but a lot of people didn't enjoy it, including Samuel in his review. He called the puzzling and platforming "middling". I, for one, really enjoyed it—I think it's worth putting up with its mediocre puzzles for the story, which I found to be incredibly emotional.

2D side-scrolling RPG Dex is one that I don't know much about. It has a demo on Steam, but at this price you might as well pick it up and give it a try.

You can buy the bundle here.