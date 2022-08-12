Goofy survival game Space for Sale makes you a real estate mogul

Audio player loading…

Space for Sale is a funny looking isometric survival game with a twist I've not heard before: Your goal here isn't to just build-up a cool base, it's to parcel out, build up, and sell your unoccupied extrasolar paradise. Why? Because apparently you got a whole solar system on the cheap and there's some kind of universal housing shortage. (Even in the future, some things will not change.)

In today's THQ Nordic Digital Showcase, the publisher described Mirage Game Studios' upcoming release as an "open-ended build-up simulation game" about a "cute little astronaut who just bought an entire solar system." Your job will be to explore and survey terrain to find perfect locations for homes, which you'll then sell to an array of eccentric alien clients. While you do that you'll go out to gather resources, research new tech, and interact with/get killed by/tame the local fauna and flora.

Space for Sale will release on PC, and it'll be playable both solo and cooperatively.