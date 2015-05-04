GOG's Galaxy client is making good progress

Steam might well have a competitor in the client stakes soon enough — we've known about GOG's Galaxy client for almost a year now, but reports on the functionality of its alpha are starting to be seen in the wild.

One such piece comes from the folks at Wired, who have had a fiddle with Galaxy's bits in their current form. Generally speaking, it's a positive piece saying that — even though it's still very early along — there's enough functionality to put GOG's previous efforts to shame. Admittedly that's not hard, as the GOG downloader is a tool from, like, 1904 or something.

The client doesn't yet have features like auto-update — the main reason I'm looking forward to it, as GOG's current update system relies way too much on me having to pay attention — but generally speaking sounds like it's on the right track.

You can sign up for the GOG Galaxy alpha right here, and I'm going to do that right now as I hadn't already.

[image credit: Wired]