GOG releases another multiplayer update for the original Star Wars: Battlefront 2

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (note the colon, to distinguish it from the newer Star Wars Battlefront 2) was released in 2005, and so it was an honest and very happy surprise when an update was released a few months ago to restore its disabled multiplayer support. Earlier this week it was updated again, this time with a patch that promises "minor bug fixes and optimized performance."

The minimal patch notes cite three fixes as being particularly important:

Lobby functionality has been improved

Steam usernames should now display correctly

Ping calculations are more accurate

Disney owns all things Star Wars, and this patch, like the one in October, are attributed on Steam to the company. But a Disney rep told Polygon that it's actually GOG making it happen. The site noted that the work on restoring and supporting the back end is primarily technical, and so new content and support for Steam-specific features isn't likely to happen. You can play online without requiring any external tools or horsing around, though, and that's pretty big all on its own.