GOG sale offers Rollercoaster Tycoon, Outcast, King's Bounty and more for spare change

A quick public service announcement for retro game aficionados. GOG.com is running a sale on dozens of games in their catalogue. The likes of Commandos, Myst, Outcast, Rollercoaster Tycoon and Simon the Sorcerer have been kicked down from $5.99 to $3.99, and Broken Sword 4, Evil Genius and King's Bounty have been reduced from $9.99 to $6.99. You'll find the full list here on the GOG site . There it is. That's the news.

Sorry, that was all over much quicker than expected. How embarrassing. I wanted to keep going, but alas, it happens to the best of us. Here's RED PANDA as a bonus.