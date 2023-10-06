Ghostwire: Tokyo is free for Amazon Prime subscribers

Ghostwire: Tokyo came as a real surprise to me. When I first saw it I thought, "I'm not going to like this," but when I finally got around to playing it I realized, "Whoa, I like this a lot." Which is my way of saying that now that it's free for Prime Gaming subscribers on Amazon, you should definitely pick it up.

I think our review of Ghostwire: Tokyo really nails it. Combat is plentiful, action-packed, and not overly complex, and the story—about a guy who's almost dead who gets possessed by a guy who is dead so they can fight a guy who's trying to bring his dead family back to life—is serviceable, if somewhat superficial.

The real standout, though, is the game's recreation of Tokyo, which has been stripped clean of its inhabitants, leaving nothing but dogs, cats, and various sorts of yokai. It's not an intricately detailed simulation—most of the shops and buildings are inaccessible—but it looks great, and there's a remarkable range of places to go and things to see. I especially enjoyed exploring the Shibuya Underground, which conveys a surprising sense of scale and blends mundane "realism" with just a hint of mystery and danger lurking in the shadows.

If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, Ghostwire: Tokyo is free for the taking for the next 26 days, and in case you for some reason skipped directly to this paragraph, yes, I definitely recommend it. There's quite a lot more on the table including various free games (many of which I've never heard of, although the excellent Football Manager 2023 is also in the mix for a few more days) and in-game content for Apex Legends, Valorant, League of Legends, Fall Guys, and numerous others. All good stuff, especially if you're big into any of those games, but for my money Ghostwire: Tokyo is clearly the centerpiece.

It's a pretty good deal, especially if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber anyway but haven't really paid attention to what Prime Gaming offers. And if you've been on the fence about signing up, this might be a good moment to jump in: Prime Gaming is free with Amazon Prime, which goes for $15 per month or $140 per year and includes free shipping on many Amazon products and access to other services including Prime Video and Amazon Music—Ghostwire: Tokyo normally sells for $60 all by itself.

(And no, this isn't a sponsored post—I just think Ghostwire: Tokyo is a really good game.)