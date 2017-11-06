Ghost Story Games, formerly Irrational Games, is making an immersive sim

In February, 12 former developers from Irrational Games—of System Shock 2 and Bioshock—announced their new studio, Ghost Story. It later emerged that the they were working on a "small-scale open world" game that drew inspiration from Shadow of Mordor's Nemesis system, and now we know that the title will be a first-person immersive sim.

The news comes via a job listing from the studio, which is looking for someone to join its art team for the game, described as an "ambitious project in the immersive sim genre".

The game will be built in Unreal Engine 4, and will feature heavy environmental story-telling, judging by the listing. Ghost Story is looking for someone that likes "narrative first-person shooters" and is experienced "in FPSs and semi-open (eg Borderlands/Shadows of Mordor) or open-world games", which ties in with what the studio said it wanted to do earlier this year.

The studio wants someone with experience in a variety of genres, including RPGs and strategy games, which might just mean they're looking for an all-rounder or could indicate that there will be some strategy elements in the game.

There's no indication as to what stage the game is at, but it could be a while off. I can't wait to hear more.