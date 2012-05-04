Ghost Recon Future Soldier prequel movie Ghost Recon Alpha online in its entirety

Ubisoft have put the entire 23-minute film Ghost Recon Alpha online via the LoveFilm service . The movie serves as a prequel to the upcoming Ghost Recon Future Soldier game, and apparently includes a secret code to unlock an exclusive weapon in-game.

We're currently too busy and important to watch the whole thing, but flicking through reveals that it's basically about terrorists getting shot in surprising ways. And then a big stompy robot thing turns up, with the added surprise that it has wheels, which does make you wonder why it doesn't just drive everywhere.

Ghost Recon Alpha is apparently intimately tied to the upcoming game, with characters and locations from the movie available in-game, and the final location hints at what's to come in Ghost Recon Future Soldier. Ubisoft have obviously put a bit of cash into it, even if they did spend 99% of it on squibs. We'd say it's just about worth watching.