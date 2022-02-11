Popular

Get hype, the Final Fantasy 6 Pixel Remaster releases later this month

It's the final (and most anticipated) entry to get a new coat of pixel paint.

Terra in Final Fantasy 6's intro
(Image credit: Square Enix)
The pixel remaster of Final Fantasy 6 finally has a release date of February 23. 

Square Enix announced in December that it would be arriving sometime this month, saying that it needed "necessary time to apply final polish while finishing development on the game." It's time I appreciate—Final Fantasy 6 is my favourite of the early games in the series and is widely regarded as one of the best entries overall. It's a game near and dear to many, but it's never received a particularly good rerelease. To be fair, not many of the Final Fantasies have. Looking at you, ugly fonts.

It's the final entry set to receive a pixelated spruce-up. The first five Final Fantasy games got their pixel remasters last year, with the latest release being Final Fantasy 5 on November 10. They look fine enough, even if they do still appear to suffer from the same mistakes that have plagued previous attempts to freshen up the older games. 

To show off its upcoming release, the Final Fantasy Twitter page dropped the iconic opening sequence for the game alongside the rearrangement of Terra's Theme. It's gotten me pretty hype personally, and judging by the responses so is everybody else. Let's just hope the grumblings about a lack of console version don't cause this game to get review-bombed, too.

Mollie Taylor

