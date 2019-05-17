Get an Intel Core i7-8700K processor for $35 off today

Unlike AMD's Ryzen processors, which go on sale constantly, Intel CPUs have a habit of sticking to the original MSRP. The few sales that do happen usually only drop the price by a few dollars, which makes this deal a bit of an outlier. Right now you can get a Core i7-8700K CPU for $344.99 from Newegg's eBay store—that's $35 off the usual price.

This is the highest-end Core i7 processor currently available, with six cores, 12 threads, a base frequency of 3.7 GHz, and a boost freq. of 4.7 GHz. It also supports up to 128GB of DDR4 memory, and comes equipped with Intel UHD Graphics 630. Though, if you're already spending $300+ on a processor, you'll probably use a dedicated graphics card instead.

Finally, the 8700K is overclockable, so with the right cooling setup you might be able to get some extra performance out of the processor. Speaking of cooling, Intel doesn't include a fan or heat sink in the box—you'll need to buy those separately. We have a handy list of the best CPU coolers, if you need some help deciding which one to get.

