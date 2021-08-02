Gearbox confirms early 2022 release for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

2021 has seen game after game delayed to later in the year or into 2022, but currently Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Gearbox's upcoming Borderlands spin-off, is sticking to its target. When Wonderlands was announced back at E3, Gearbox said it should be out in early 2022. Monday's Take-Two quarterly earnings report reiterated that window.

Take-Two lists a number of its planned releases for fiscal year 2022 in its report, including OlliOlli World coming out sometime in the next eight months. (Take-Two's 2022 fiscal year runs through March 2022). Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has a more specific release window: Q4 2022, aka sometime between January and March of next year. Nothing new, then, but if Wonderlands is going to be delayed, Take-Two hasn't made that call yet.

According to Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford, the idea for Wonderlands has actually been around for 10 years. The earnings report doesn't have much else to say about Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, other than this brief characterization: "Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a full experience with a rich, story-driven co-op campaign and repeatable end-game content."

Our team hasn't had a chance to play Wonderlands yet, but I'm curious how it differs from its cousin game, Borderlands. "Wonderlands is a culmination of over a decade of on-and-off development at Gearbox Software towards a role-playing shooter set in a fantasy universe," Pitchford said at E3, in June. "For me, bringing actual Borderlands guns to fight dragons, skeletons, goblins, and more in an original fantasy world imagined by the galaxy's deadliest 13-year-old, Tiny Tina, as a new, full-featured triple-A videogame is a dream come true."