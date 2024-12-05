PC Gamer magazine's special new issue is on sale now: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

This month PC Gamer delivers world-exclusive access to Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, the stunning new dark fantasy RPG from Sandfall Interactive. For this special cover story, PC Gamer speaks directly with the game's developers, gets a detailed insider look at the game in action, and delivers a feature covering everything you need to know about what will surely be one of 2025's standout games. If you like RPGs, and especially those with turn-based combat, then this unique Western take on the traditional JRPG formula will be well down your street.

Be sure to check out the four special collector's edition covers this issue, too (see below), which feature four of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's lead characters.

This issue also features our prestigious Game of the Year Awards. This is a process that PC Gamer takes incredibly seriously, with games and winners decided after weeks of voting and deliberation. Emotions run high, passionate pleas are made to fellow team members, but in the end only a small selection of games can go on to win one of PC Gamer's coveted awards. And this year the competition has been fiercer than ever before. This is your definitive celebration of the last year in PC gaming.

Then, in terms of previews, this issue is stuffed to bursting. From the action-filled multiplayer extraction shooter Arc Raiders, to the shiny remaster of classic action-adventure game The Thing, and through to Mirthwood, Wizordum, EVE: Frontier, Beyond Astra, Beyond.Frontiers, Spirit of the North 2, Pip My Dice and Citizen Sleeper 2, we've gone hands-on and eyes-on with a bunch of exciting new games.

Meanwhile, over in reviews land, the PC Gamer scoring machine has rated a host of big-name games this issue, including Dragon Age: The Veilguard, MechWarrior 5: Clans, Starship Troopers: Extermination, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Planet Coaster 2. If you're looking for advice on what game to pick up for some holiday fun, this issue definitely doesn't disappoint.

All that plus a group test of six of the best gaming mice on the market, a reinstall of cult classic action RPG Path of Exile, a dramatic new installment in our hijinx-filled Alpha Protocol diary following the misadventures of intern Mickey T, a look at an incredible new parkour mod for Assassin's Creed 2, a love letter to the best combatants in versus fighters, grapplers, a detailed guide to mastering Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred, a special report on making Ossian Studios' Pathfinder: The Dragon's Demand, the latest dispatch from The Spy, a new case to be cracked for the PCG Investigator, Dick Ray-Tracing, and much more too. Enjoy the issue!

Enjoy the issue!