2024 was Steam's 'best year ever' of users buying newly released games—but I wouldn't celebrate the end of the forever game era just yet

News
By published

Number goes up. Or does it?

Valve soldier man on a pc.
(Image credit: Valve)

Yesterday, Valve published its yearly "Steam Year In Review" blog post, a retrospective highlighting Steam feature additions and customer data trends from 2024. Calling 2024 "a year of growth," Valve said Steam's number of peak concurrent users is nearly twice what it was in March 2020—and last year, all those users were playing more new games than ever.

"2024 was the Steam platform's best year ever in terms of customers buying newly released games," Valve said. In 2024, new release revenue on Steam, which Valve defines as sales revenue from the first 30 days after a product's release and any pre-purchases, was ten times higher than it was in 2014. More than 500 games earned more than $250,000 in new release sales, with more than 200 of those earning more than $1 million—an increase of 27% and 15% from 2023's numbers, respectively.

(Image credit: Valve)

Valve also provided a chart (see above) showing steady increases in yearly new release revenues since 2017.

What the chart doesn't include, however, is any labeling to indicate what those revenue figures actually were. And without any figures or bars indicating sales revenue from games outside their new release window, it's an incomplete picture. If live service game revenues increased by even larger percentages, for example, those greater new release sales would've actually accounted for a decreasing portion of Steam's revenue.

Valve does publish a yearly list of Steam's biggest earners, and 2024's highest tier contains a number of new games that we know were hits: Palworld, Helldivers 2, Space Marine 2, Black Myth Wukong. But the usual suspects are there, too: Dota 2, Counter-Strike 2, Apex Legends, PUBG. And although it is technically a new release, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 hardly feels like one given we've gotten a new CoD every year for the past 20 years, and they're now all bundled into one Call of Duty launcher.

Still, the trend of increasing new release revenue provides some additional context for the chilling reveal during last year's Steam Replay that only 15% of user play time was spent in games released in 2024. As dire as that number might seem, it's actually up from 2023, where only 9% of play time was spent in games released that year. (It's down from 17% in 2022, though.)

It's tempting to read the trend as proof of the games industry vibe shift we prophesied at the end of last year, where the continuing string of live service closures—like the recently announced Spectre Divide shuttering—brings an end to the doomed pursuit of the next forever game. But many of the new games in the 2024 Steam best sellers list, like Throne and Liberty, The First Descendant, and Once Human, are still chasing that same goal. By Valve's definition, their first 30 days of microtransaction sales would count as new release revenue.

Without a more holistic dataset, we can't say whether rising new release revenue indicates a coming sea change or if the water's moving with the same tides.

TOPICS
Lincoln Carpenter
News Writer

Lincoln has been writing about games for 11 years—unless you include the essays about procedural storytelling in Dwarf Fortress he convinced his college professors to accept. Leveraging the brainworms from a youth spent in World of Warcraft to write for sites like Waypoint, Polygon, and Fanbyte, Lincoln spent three years freelancing for PC Gamer before joining on as a full-time News Writer in 2024, bringing an expertise in Caves of Qud bird diplomacy, getting sons killed in Crusader Kings, and hitting dinosaurs with hammers in Monster Hunter.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Money money money.
Valve tracked 1.7 million Steam users who joined in 2023 to see if they stuck around—they did, and they spent $93 million
Steam logo
Only 15% of all Steam users' time was spent playing games released in 2024
Gabe Newell in a Valve promotional video, on a yacht.
Go ahead and complain the discounts aren't as steep as they used to be, but Steam just had its biggest year ever for seasonal sales
An image of the &quot;Stonks&quot; meme with the Steam logo overlayed onto it. The meme depicts a man in a suit with numbers trending upwards.
Nearly 19,000 games released on Steam in 2024
A space pilot in their cockpit in Starfield.
Starfield is surprisingly absent from Steam's 2024 bestsellers list despite taking a top spot in 2023
Epic Games logo behind the Epic Games Store
Epic gave away nearly 600 million games in 2024, and it's 'not slowing down' for 2025
Latest in Gaming Industry
Valve soldier man on a pc.
2024 was Steam's 'best year ever' of users buying newly released games—but I wouldn't celebrate the end of the forever game era just yet
Money money money.
Valve tracked 1.7 million Steam users who joined in 2023 to see if they stuck around—they did, and they spent $93 million
Gabe Newell in a Valve promotional video, on a yacht.
Go ahead and complain the discounts aren't as steep as they used to be, but Steam just had its biggest year ever for seasonal sales
Pirate Bay co-founder Carl Lundstrom
Pirate Bay co-founder and far-right politician found dead after plane crash
Flag of Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia buys Pokémon GO maker for $3.5 billion with a 'B'
Vice President, Games at Netflix Mike Verdu speaks onstage during TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 on October 18, 2022 in San Francisco, California
4 short months after saying 'We'll have to adapt and change', Netflix's AI games VP adapts and changes into a person who isn't working there anymore
Latest in News
Valve soldier man on a pc.
2024 was Steam's 'best year ever' of users buying newly released games—but I wouldn't celebrate the end of the forever game era just yet
Money money money.
Valve tracked 1.7 million Steam users who joined in 2023 to see if they stuck around—they did, and they spent $93 million
Closeup of the new Copilot key coming to Windows 11 PC keyboards
Microsoft co-authored paper suggests the regular use of gen-AI can leave users with a 'diminished skill for independent problem-solving' and at least one AI model seems to agree
A lolporrit squeals in excitement while being driven in a moon buggie in Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail, patch 7.2.
Final Fantasy 14 patch 7.2's trailer has me finally hyped to get stuck back in—and to go to the moon and pilot some mechs, because why not
A pink GameSir Nova Lite, and a purple 8BitDo Ultimate 2C float in a teal void.
Hall effect controllers are so cheap now I’ve got a deal for you AND your player two
Peely from Fortnite with banana-fied Wolverine claws.
Fortnite comes to Snapdragon: Epic Games announces upcoming Arm support for its Easy Anti-Cheat software
More about gaming industry
Money money money.

Valve tracked 1.7 million Steam users who joined in 2023 to see if they stuck around—they did, and they spent $93 million
Gabe Newell in a Valve promotional video, on a yacht.

Go ahead and complain the discounts aren't as steep as they used to be, but Steam just had its biggest year ever for seasonal sales
Rise of the Ronin review

Rise of the Ronin review
See more latest
Most Popular
Money money money.
Valve tracked 1.7 million Steam users who joined in 2023 to see if they stuck around—they did, and they spent $93 million
Varjo Aero
Varjo Aero VR headsets seem to be not working on RTX 5090s, and its community is opting for strange solutions while waiting for an Nvidia driver release to fix it
Closeup of the new Copilot key coming to Windows 11 PC keyboards
Microsoft co-authored paper suggests the regular use of gen-AI can leave users with a 'diminished skill for independent problem-solving' and at least one AI model seems to agree
A pink GameSir Nova Lite, and a purple 8BitDo Ultimate 2C float in a teal void.
Hall effect controllers are so cheap now I’ve got a deal for you AND your player two
A lolporrit squeals in excitement while being driven in a moon buggie in Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail, patch 7.2.
Final Fantasy 14 patch 7.2's trailer has me finally hyped to get stuck back in—and to go to the moon and pilot some mechs, because why not
Texas Instruments MSPM0C1104 tiny chip
World's smallest microcontroller looks like I could easily accidentally inhale it but packs a genuine 32-bit Arm CPU
Peely from Fortnite with banana-fied Wolverine claws.
Fortnite comes to Snapdragon: Epic Games announces upcoming Arm support for its Easy Anti-Cheat software
Silent Hill f transmission trailer screenshots
'We've been keeping fans waiting for an awfully long time': We finally got to see more of Silent Hill f and boy, does it look great
A pasta &quot;display&quot; on a table showing the word &quot;keep&quot; surrounded by fruit. Obviously.
Penne for your thoughts: This pasta display can show three individual frames and it's trying its best, okay
A goblin with sharp teeth, wearing goggles, lets out a mischievous cackle in WoW&#039;s latest patch: Undermine(d).
The hooligan hacker guild that tore up WoW's newest raid (twice) just posted video evidence of the whole thing, and it's got me feeling weirdly nostalgic