GamesAid raised £564,000 this year

GamesAid is a UK-based video games charity, supporting smaller charities who help disadvantaged children and young people. Every year, members of the games industry vote for which charities will receive money from GamesAid, and the funds are distributed evenly between those with the most votes.

Last night, GamesAid announced that the £564,000 it has raised in the past year (which, according to gamesindustry.biz, makes this the eighth year it's broken its fundraising record) will go to: Accuro, Action for Kids, The Clock Tower Sanctuary, Lifelites, MAPS, Safe @ Last, SpecialEffect, and Jigsaw 4 U. At a special event, each charity received giant cheques for £70,500.

Of those, SpecialEffect is probably most familiar to you. They provide special equipment to people with disabilities that might otherwise prevent them from playing games. We've written about them a few times before, like when David Cameron launched their Accessible Video Games Centre, though maybe they'll want to disassociate themselves from him now.