After 12 days and 100s of wipes, World of Warcraft's latest world first raid ends in anticlimax: 'That's the boss?!?'

News
By published

A slightly confused Team Liquid came out on top.

Gallywix wears an uneasy smile as he&#039;s confronted by Xal&#039;atath in WoW: The War Within.
(Image credit: Blizzard)

The latest World of Warcraft world first race, in which teams compete to finish a new Mythic raid faster than the others, has been settled: But the final boss was so anticlimactic that the winners almost surprised themselves (thanks, GR+).

The War Within's second season started on March 4, and the race to World First focused on the Mythic tier of the Liberation of Undermine raid. The way that the WoW community splits up the World First can be a little confusing, because over the last fortnight various teams have gotten "World First" clears of parts of the raid, but in this case we're talking about beating the whole thing and the final boss, Chrome King Gallywix.

After beating the early bosses in the raid, Team Liquid took 100 attempts to beat Chrome King Gallywix. This is not an unusual number at all, and even slightly on the low side: When you get to Mythic raids, we're talking about the hardest challenges WoW can offer, and final bosses that require god-tier co-ordination and concentration for extended periods. If even one player misclicks or triggers an ability at the wrong time, you're probably looking at a wipe.

And this is probably what led to some surprise and very slight confusion on Team Liquid's part. The team's previous best attempt had gotten Chrome King Gallywix down to 14% health, and the expectation was that going any further would see one of WoW's boss transformations, where an unexpected new attack or different phase triggers.

But Chrome King Gallywix turned out to have nothing up his sleeve. As the team surrounds him and the health bar keeps going down you can hear the team leader Maximum's excitement and almost disbelief as they realise he's going down: They keep pouring on the punishment, easily dodging Gallywix's familiar attacks, and soon enough he bites the big one.

Most of Team Liquid shoot out of their chairs whooping and hugging. Maximum throws his hands up at the screen, the player imexile questions "that's the boss?" while Thdlock just puts his hands out to the camera and says "what!"

Liquid vs WORLD FIRST Mythic Chrome King Gallywix - Liberation of Undermine - YouTube Liquid vs WORLD FIRST Mythic Chrome King Gallywix - Liberation of Undermine - YouTube
Watch On

You can tell Gallywix didn't cut the mustard, because it took Team Liquid more attempts to beat earlier bosses in the raid. Chrome King Gallywix took 100, but Stix Bunkjunker took 114, and Mug'zee perhaps should've been the final challenge, requiring 148 attempts.

The victory is Liquid's fifth World First tier victory, and is also their first back-to-back raid win in just under five years.

And hey, it may have been a bit anticlimactic but at least it was legit. You wouldn't believe some of the stuff that goes on around WoW world firsts from players who probably care a little too much: Recently a guild of criminal masterminds used exploits to get a "world first" on a new raid, got banned, then put its name backwards and did it again. There are entire guilds dedicated to just trolling as hard as they possibly can.

All good clean fun. More generally, World of Warcraft is enjoying something of a golden age at the moment, and some reckon The War Within is the venerable MMO's best expansion yet. Even if, come season three, some will be hoping that the toughest raid boss is just a little tougher.

Rich Stanton
Rich Stanton
Senior Editor

Rich is a games journalist with 15 years' experience, beginning his career on Edge magazine before working for a wide range of outlets, including Ars Technica, Eurogamer, GamesRadar+, Gamespot, the Guardian, IGN, the New Statesman, Polygon, and Vice. He was the editor of Kotaku UK, the UK arm of Kotaku, for three years before joining PC Gamer. He is the author of a Brief History of Video Games, a full history of the medium, which the Midwest Book Review described as "[a] must-read for serious minded game historians and curious video game connoisseurs alike."

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Gallywix wears an uneasy smile as he&#039;s confronted by Xal&#039;atath in WoW: The War Within.
World of Warcraft guild uses exploits to get world 'first' on the game's new raid, gets banned, puts its name backwards and does it again
A goblin with sharp teeth, wearing goggles, lets out a mischievous cackle in WoW&#039;s latest patch: Undermine(d).
The hooligan hacker guild that tore up WoW's newest raid (twice) just posted video evidence of the whole thing, and it's got me feeling weirdly nostalgic
World of Warcraft The War Within screenshots
Dragonflight got WoW back on its feet, now we get to see if Blizzard can make the Worldsoul Saga run
World of Warcraft The War Within screenshots
Delves have given WoW's devs the confidence to put mandatory grinds firmly in the rear-view, says game director Ion Hazzikostas
World of Warcraft Mythic Plus screenshot
World of Warcraft's competitive dungeon mode is struggling
A goblin stands proudly in front of her terrifying-looking machine of death in Undermine(d), the upcoming patch for World of Warcraft.
WoW promising 3 expansions with a bunch of roadmap deadlines has, paradoxically, helped its devs slow down and take their time: 'The team is really energized'
Latest in World of Warcraft
Gallywix wears an uneasy smile as he&#039;s confronted by Xal&#039;atath in WoW: The War Within.
After 12 days and 100s of wipes, World of Warcraft's latest world first raid ends in anticlimax: 'That's the boss?!?'
A goblin with sharp teeth, wearing goggles, lets out a mischievous cackle in WoW&#039;s latest patch: Undermine(d).
The hooligan hacker guild that tore up WoW's newest raid (twice) just posted video evidence of the whole thing, and it's got me feeling weirdly nostalgic
Concept art of WoW&#039;s upcoming player housing system, showing a warm homestead with a welcoming figure in shade.
WoW flexes its MMO player housing system in a new blog post, and it really might just beat FF14's dated furniture placement into the dirt
Gallywix wears an uneasy smile as he&#039;s confronted by Xal&#039;atath in WoW: The War Within.
World of Warcraft guild uses exploits to get world 'first' on the game's new raid, gets banned, puts its name backwards and does it again
A World of Warcraft dwarf and human character standing in front of the entrance to a delve dungeon
WoW's nerfed its poor Delve companion into a dwarf-shaped crater after his tank spec made them too easy, and people aren't happy
Three goblins from the goblin cartels smile confidently in WoW: The War Within&#039;s Undermine(d) patch.
WoW's new Undermine(d) patch had a live jazz ensemble recording its big-band bangers, and they got to improvise: 'Usually those were the takes that ended up in the final version'
Latest in News
Gallywix wears an uneasy smile as he&#039;s confronted by Xal&#039;atath in WoW: The War Within.
After 12 days and 100s of wipes, World of Warcraft's latest world first raid ends in anticlimax: 'That's the boss?!?'
A photograph of the opening slide of a Microsoft lecture on Cooperative Vectors at GDC 2025
AMD, Intel, Microsoft, and Nvidia are all excited about cooperative vectors and what they mean for the future of 3D graphics, but it's going to be a good while before we really see their impact
Larian CEO Swen Vincke brandishes a sword at the camera and smiles.
Larian’s Swen Vincke subtweets anyone still fixated on singleplayer games’ commercial viability: 'They just have to be good'
Machinery tools and equipment,Rolls of galvanized steel for production metal pipes and tubes for industrial ventilation systems in factory.
New super-thin '2D' metal sheets could enable ultra-low power chips and can you guess how they're made? Yup, by squishing stuff really hard
Split Fiction trailer still - Zoe and Mio staring into a large pipe
'People like to hate EA, I don't know why': Split Fiction's Josef Fares says he has a good relationship with his publisher, but 'nobody believes' him
A screenshot from the Silent Hill F reveal trailer, showing a Japanese girl in a school uniform next to a truck
The Silent Hill F system requirements look pretty modest at first but that's only for all my 720p gamers out there
More about world of warcraft
A goblin with sharp teeth, wearing goggles, lets out a mischievous cackle in WoW&#039;s latest patch: Undermine(d).

The hooligan hacker guild that tore up WoW's newest raid (twice) just posted video evidence of the whole thing, and it's got me feeling weirdly nostalgic
Concept art of WoW&#039;s upcoming player housing system, showing a warm homestead with a welcoming figure in shade.

WoW flexes its MMO player housing system in a new blog post, and it really might just beat FF14's dated furniture placement into the dirt
A photograph of the opening slide of a Microsoft lecture on Cooperative Vectors at GDC 2025

AMD, Intel, Microsoft, and Nvidia are all excited about cooperative vectors and what they mean for the future of 3D graphics, but it's going to be a good while before we really see their impact
See more latest
Most Popular
A photograph of the opening slide of a Microsoft lecture on Cooperative Vectors at GDC 2025
AMD, Intel, Microsoft, and Nvidia are all excited about cooperative vectors and what they mean for the future of 3D graphics, but it's going to be a good while before we really see their impact
Machinery tools and equipment,Rolls of galvanized steel for production metal pipes and tubes for industrial ventilation systems in factory.
New super-thin '2D' metal sheets could enable ultra-low power chips and can you guess how they're made? Yup, by squishing stuff really hard
Larian CEO Swen Vincke brandishes a sword at the camera and smiles.
Larian’s Swen Vincke subtweets anyone still fixated on singleplayer games’ commercial viability: 'They just have to be good'
Split Fiction trailer still - Zoe and Mio staring into a large pipe
'People like to hate EA, I don't know why': Split Fiction's Josef Fares says he has a good relationship with his publisher, but 'nobody believes' him
A screenshot from the Silent Hill F reveal trailer, showing a Japanese girl in a school uniform next to a truck
The Silent Hill F system requirements look pretty modest at first but that's only for all my 720p gamers out there
The G-Man, The Heavy and Widowmaker hanging out
PC gamers spend 92% of their time on older games, oh and there are apparently 908 million of us now
A collage of Radeon RX 9000 series graphics cards, as shown in AMD&#039;s promotional video for the launch of RDNA 4 at CES 2025
AMD claims it has 45% gaming GPU market share in Japan but jokingly admits it 'isn't used to selling graphics cards'
The HyperX Cloud III S Wireless with extra ear plate on a blurred background
This HyperX headset is quite literally for the clouds as it has the option for winged ear plates
A citizen of a city
Cities: Skylines 2 celebrates 10 years of Cities with more nuanced homelessness and six new DLCs
A man holding a gun drives a boat as money flies out the back in GTA Online
Rockstar hornswoggles lapsed GTAO players with $3 million welcome-back offer that actually requires you to spend money to get most of it