Uh oh—Helldivers 2's state-owned missile platform players voted into existence is blowing them up, too

I said a lot of nice words about the Democracy Space Station added to Helldivers 2 yesterday, and I want to clarify two things. Firstly, I still think it's a really cool concept, but secondly, I also said that before players had bought any of the station's "actions", such as the planetary bombardment. Now the planetary bombardments are online, players are realising that they've just voted in a synthetic meteor shower that's killing them as often as it's killing bugs and bots.

"Two months for this," writes an incensed player on the game's subreddit, lamenting their recently blown-off limbs. "Wasn't this supposed to help us? This is honestly kind of insulting, we made a Super Weapon to kill ourselves. Who thought that randomly and frequently bombing where the players are at random would be a fun experience for the player? Is this a joke? What is this?" Democracy, I guess.

A fellow voter adds that, in one mission, "we lost probably 10 reinforcements from the DSS. It killed maybe like 2 robots. It aims at us when the closest robot is 120 metres away. Like actually what is the thought process behind this?"

In case you wanted some video proof, here's a clip one unfortunate player shared of a low-difficulty mission starting where they drop out of their pod, step into a beautiful desert to enchanting music, make it three steps, and are promptly struck clean into the underworld by the elected superweapon they themselves voted into power. It's a damned clean shot, too.

Luckily, Arrowhead Games is aware that something's wrong, as community manager Twinbeard states on the Helldivers 2 Discord server. A proper, official statement is still in the words, but in the meantime, he broadly reassures players that the dev team is working on it, as well as the testing procedures that got them into this position: "Testing was done," Twinbeard assures the server. "Now we need to test the testing to test whether it was properly tested. When we've tested that, we will likely test it some more next time."

It's a bit of a bump in the road that Arrowhead's otherwise been sailing down after its recent update fixed a ton of problems players had with the game. At the very least, it's hilariously appropriate to the nth degree—the super democracy of Helldivers 2 is a thin veil for a overtly oppressive regime that'll kill-slash-imprison you for saluting the flag wrong. Allowing soldiers to vote for a poorly-programmed missile system which doesn't care if they're friend or foe is completely lore-accurate, if annoying to play with. Here's hoping Super Earth's finest democracy officers find the pro-Automaton traitors behind these repeat betrayals and dispense justice soon.