The next Helldivers 2 Warbond is going full baddies mode with armor and weaponry from the Ministry of Truth

I wouldn't say this where any of the Super Earth censors could hear it, but I've begun to suspect that the Ministry of Truth might not be the nicest guys. I can't prove it, of course, but when I look at the offerings arriving next week with Truth Enforcers, Helldivers 2's next premium Warbond, I can't help but feel a little afraid about what truth I might receive from the folks in bright crimson armor plating who're toting shotguns that shoot flechette rounds.

Maybe it's the fact that the new armor cosmetics look like the kind of guys who tend to get cut up by lightsaber-wielding protagonists in Star Wars movies? Could be coincidence, I guess.

I can't say I dislike the look of what the Warbond'll get you, though—particularly the weaponry. Truth Enforcers brings two new primary weapons to spend your hard-earned medals on: The SG-20 Halt is a pump-action shotgun that can switch between firing stun rounds and armor-piercing flechette rounds—shells that fire a hail of tiny crossbow bolts, essentially. In other words, it's a one-two punch: first stun, then perforate.

Again, getting some concerning vibes here, but let's move on.

You'll also be able to secure yourself the SMG-32 Reprimand, a heavy SMG which, according to the warbond's announcement post on Steam, "also has a cool slap reload, just like in the accurate, true-to-life movies you love." Excellent. In terms of sidearms, Truth Enforcers also brings the PLAS-15 Loyalist plasma pistol, which can fire semi-auto or charge up heavier shots.

And of course, there's the armor sets and cosmetics for the Fashiondivers. The aforementioned crimson plating is the Warbond's medium armor set: the UF-50 Bloodhound, in a hue beloved by evil space sorcerers everywhere. If light armor is more your speed, there's the stark white, red-accented UF-16 inspector armor, which as Arrowhead says is "giving overseer." Both suits come with the Unflinching passive, which'll make you stagger less when you take hits.

Finally, you'll be able to pick up an Inconspicuous Black paint job for your various mechs, pods, and Pelicans, an At Ease emote for "giving your Helldiver a stoic, commanding, order-following vibe," and—let me check my notes here—a "Free of Thought" title. See, that last bit is exactly what I'm talking about.

The Truth Enforcers premium Warbond arrives on October 31.