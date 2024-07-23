Super Earth grants free mechs to all Helldivers 2 players in celebration of a last-minute Major Order victory
Never tell me the odds.
Over the weekend in Helldivers 2, the tireless forces of Super Earth proved that the narrowest of victories can bring the sweetest rewards—particularly when those rewards involve a surprise, galaxy-wide mech giveaway. When a Major Order demanding the liberation of three planets seemed doomed to fail, the Helldivers achieved a last-minute victory so impressive that High Command's rolling out war robots to everyone who can fill a cockpit.
The Major Order in question enlisted the Helldivers to secure Charbal-VII, Charon Prime, and Choepessa IV during a temporary lapse in Automaton defenses, and they had only 72 hours to do it. As the operation entered its final hours, Helldivers had secured Charbal-VII and Charon Prime, but Choepessa IV remained stubbornly unconquered by liberty and sustained bombardment alike.
But if Helldivers 2 players have demonstrated anything, it's their penchant for concentrating their efforts and ordinance when the Galactic War effort demands, especially when there's a big blinking crosshair on their galaxy maps that say "come here and do a thing for extra medals." Marshaling their forces, the Helldivers clinched the lingering percentage points separating Choepessa IV from liberation, and they did it with only minutes to spare.
In a celebratory dispatch from Super Earth High Command, Arrowhead community manager Mitchell Ayre underlined just how narrow the margins were for the Helldivers' nailbiter win. By liberating Choepessa IV with only 42 minutes before Major Order failure, the Helldivers had pulled off a victory with less than one percent of the 72-hour operation timer remaining.
"This display of determination and grit goes to show that one should never discount the efficiency and valor of Helldivers when Lady Liberty comes calling," Ayres wrote. To honor the surprise success, Arrowhead's enabled free use of the EXO-49 Emancipator Exosuit stratagem for all Helldivers for a limited time. The second mech stratagem added to Helldivers 2, the EXO-49 features a pair of autocannons for chewing up armored enemies.
That's not all the news for Helldivers this week. Earlier today, Arrowhead revealed The Escalation of Freedom, an upcoming update for Helldivers 2 adding new enemies, new mission types, and an even more punishing difficulty. Exciting times if you like to shoot at tentacles.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Lincoln spent his formative years in World of Warcraft, and hopes to someday recover from the experience. Having earned a Creative Writing degree by convincing professors to accept his papers about Dwarf Fortress, he leverages that expertise in his most important work: judging a video game’s lore purely on the quality of its proper nouns. With writing at Waypoint and Fanbyte, Lincoln started freelancing for PC Gamer in Fall of 2021, and will take any excuse to insist that games are storytelling toolkits—whether we’re shaping those stories for ourselves, or sharing them with others. Or to gush about Monster Hunter.
Helldivers 2 announces a massive new update: The Escalation of Freedom, bringing over 3 new enemy types, fresh objectives, a new difficulty, and votekick protection
Publishers 'eject too soon' on their live service games, says Warframe developer's CEO: 'It comes out, doesn’t work and they throw it away'