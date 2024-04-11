Helldivers 2's new Eruptor gun is a beast: basically a support stratagem, but as a primary weapon
Players are being awed by the new bolt-action weapon's democratic fervor.
The R-36 Eruptor is a hell of a democracy spreader.
Available in Helldivers 2's new Democratic Detonation Warbond, the Erputor is a primary weapon that fires "jet-assisted shells" which explode on impact, and can destroy fabricators, bug nests, gunships, tanks, and other vehicles and structures. Basically, it packs the power of a support weapon stratagem like the Anti-Materiel Rifle, but in a primary gun.
An Eruptor nerf is already being prophesied by some players, but it does have downsides. It's heavy, slow, and although it doesn't deal a ton of splash damage, it is not safe for close-quarters combat. It only has a five-round magazine, as well.
You're definitely making a trade-off by putting the Eruptor in your primary slot instead of an assault rifle, but that isn't to say the Eruptor isn't a beast. One player says they took down a Charger—a heavily armored Terminid—with two well-aimed Eruptor shots.
Perhaps there is some power creep going on, and it might turn out that the Erputor needs a nerf. Given developer Arrowhead's novel approach to updates so far, however, I could also see it letting us indulge in increasingly OP-feeling weapons before knocking us all down a few pegs by introducing new explosion-resistant super enemies.
The Democratic Detonation Warbond is available now. You can pick it up for 1,000 Super Credits, which can be purchased for $10 or earned on missions and from other Warbonds. The Eruptor is on the second page, and the Warbond also includes an explosive crossbow.
