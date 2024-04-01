'April 1st will forever be a day of victory and remembrance': Super Earth congratulates Helldivers 2 community after taking back Malevelon Creek, but the timing sure is suspicious
I'm just saying, our guards should be up on April 1.
Victory is ours... already? Just hours after Super Earth initiated a major order to finally, once and for all, liberate community-favorite planet Malevalon Creek, Helldivers 2 players have delivered. Our greatest defeat can now be celebrated as one of our greatest achievements. The news became official with an in-game dispatch, as well as a rare Twitter announcement from the official Helldivers 2 account.
"As of approximately two hours ago, major combat operations in Malevelon Creek have ended," the post reads. "In the battle of Malevelon Creek, we are proud to announce, Super Earth and our allies have prevailed. April 1st will forever be a day of victory and remembrance. Hold the line, Helldivers!"
Accompanying the message is a piece of art depicting the battle of Malevelon Creek, adorned with a rallying cry: "Remember the Creek."
It's a good day to be a helldiver, even if the community managed to liberate Malevelon so fast that I didn't have time to help. But the timing of the major order sure was peculiar, right? I'd love to believe there are no strings attached to this accomplishment, but I'm not taking anything at face value on April Fools day.
As of approximately two hours ago, major combat operations in Malevelon Creek have ended. In the battle of Malevelon Creek, we are proud to announce, Super Earth and our allies have prevailed.April 1st will forever be a day of victory and remembrance. Hold the line, Helldivers! pic.twitter.com/kkigdQTCm9April 1, 2024
A holiday dedicated to playful lying sounds like Christmas for Arrowhead—a studio that recently gaslit its players into spreading a toxic pesticide that created a new type of flying bug, then denied that flying bugs exist. Is game master Joel using the liberation of Malevelon Creek as a springboard for a larger military action? Maybe a surprise intervention by the Automatons' new gunships is imminent.
For now, a new major order has immediately replaced the old one: Hold Malevelon Creek (100%), Draupnir (100%), and Ubanea (15% at publishing time).
"The Automatons, clearly having calculated their impending shutdown, have launched a counterattack," the order reads. "Desperate as it is, should this re-invasion succeed, Operation Swift Disassembly could be jeopardized. Hold your ground."
PC Gamer Newsletter
Sign up to get the best content of the week, and great gaming deals, as picked by the editors.
The order is set to expire on April 4.
Morgan has been writing for PC Gamer since 2018, first as a freelancer and currently as a staff writer. He has also appeared on Polygon, Kotaku, Fanbyte, and PCGamesN. Before freelancing, he spent most of high school and all of college writing at small gaming sites that didn't pay him. He's very happy to have a real job now. Morgan is a beat writer following the latest and greatest shooters and the communities that play them. He also writes general news, reviews, features, the occasional guide, and bad jokes in Slack. Twist his arm, and he'll even write about a boring strategy game. Please don't, though.
I found Fake Joel, the viral Helldivers 2 hacker who rains unreleased vehicles from the sky and says players pay him to skip the grind
They fly now too? Helldivers 2 warns players that Automatons are developing 'aerial gunships,' so Super Earth is countering with 'our most effective anti-air weaponry'
Most Popular
By Andy Chalk
By Rick Lane
By Rick Lane
By Rick Lane