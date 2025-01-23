I regret to inform you that The Witcher 3 is a decade old this year, but you can forget about unceasing mortality for a few hours at the anniversary concerts

A new announcement on The Witcher 3's Steam page made me think "oh that's nice" before my fingers suddenly started aching, the sky grew dark, and this wizened form crumbled into dust o'er the keyboard. As of May this year The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, one of the finest PC action-RPGs there is, will be a decade old.

I realised this because CDPR has announced The Witcher in Concert, a tour that it characterises as "a celebration of the 10th anniversary of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt." The tour will kick off at Gamescom in Colorne on August 20, 2025, before other dates in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, the United Kingdom, and Sweden. Further concerts in North America and Poland will be announced at a later date.

Tickets can be bought at the official site, which says the concerts will "bring to life the open-world RPG's timeless score with a live orchestra performance." The musicians will be accompanied by visual elements and gameplay clips while the original soundtrack composed by Marcin Przybyłowicz has been freshly arranged under his supervision. Folk band Percival, co-composers and contributors to several beloved songs, will be special guests.

The visuals apparently makes it an "immersive concert" which feels a bit tautological, though my favourite part of the marketing is when CDPR describes the game's soundtrack as a "sonic marvel to hear for the first time or the hundredth." Why not literally blow your own trumpet?

The blurb also points out that attendees should expect spoilers for the game which, of course, you'll have had well over 10 years to play by this point. Perhaps more pertinent is that, as the game is for an adult audience, certain venues will have age restrictions on who can attend.

Well, that's me feeling old for the day anyway. It also brings into sharp relief just how long the development cycles for this type of game are becoming, with The Witcher 4 only just announced late last year, and unlikely to be in our hands before 2026 at the earliest. No wonder The Witcher 3's director ended up leaving CDPR to pursue his own dream vampire RPG, which hopefully won't suck.