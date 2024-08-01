Once Human patch speeds up motorcycles and makes respeccing easier

Once Human, the multiplayer open world survival horror game that released last month, has a big patch out today with loads of bug fixes, quality of life improvements, and some special events for August.

One of the biggest changes is to low level motorcycles—they've been sped up. This will come as a relief for players who may feel overwhelmed at how much stuff there is to wander around and collect in the open world, but they'll have to be careful. Apparently there's a bug that was introduced with the update that makes your bike take damage when turning. Hopefully they'll get that ironed out soon.

Another big change is to memetic specializations, the perks you can get every five levels in Once Human. These are a big deal, as they allow you to tailor your build to your preferences, improving on things like building, gathering, and survival. However, once you lock them in there's only a couple times you get to reset them, leading some players to get stuck with builds they don't like. This patch changes that, allowing players to gather memetic specialization memory fragments (say that five times fast), which can be used to respec. No more build fomo!

For those that enjoy spending more time at home growing mushrooms than wandering around shooting the dystopic nightmares of capitalism's past, there's an update to the farming system. They've added continuous farming, which is a function that automatically replants the last thing you had going with the same configuration. Fewer clicks, same great mushroom taste.

Also featured are a number of bug fixes and UI improvements. For example, now you can click on Monoliths, Cargo Conquests, and other icons with your map open. Public Crisis Events will have automatic invitations that go out to other players that you join up with, facilitating voice comms in the heat of the moment.

Finally, they've got some event type things you'd expect to see from a live service game. Login bonus events start on the 1st, 8th, and 15th featuring some fancy cosmetics you can acquire. A Wilderness Express Event starts on August 15, which looks kind of like a Mad Max featurette that gives you bonus points for crashing into stuff. The Secure on Sight Event starting August 22 rewards players for defeating enemies and collecting Specimen Cards.

Once Human and its latest patch are available now on Steam—it's free-to-play.