There are supposedly three Total War games in development, one of them Total War: Star Wars
Cantina band faction, please.
According to a "reliable source" cited by Dualshockers, Creative Assembly is currently working on three new Total War games, with a licensed Star Wars game being one of them.
Since Sega abruptly canceled Hyenas a mere two weeks after its beta, it makes sense for Creative Assembly to have shifted focus back onto the series it's most famous for. "To put it simply, Creative Assembly was good at offline games in the RTS genre," Sega boss Haruki Satomi told investors at the time, "but they took on the challenge of developing Hyenas, an online game in the FPS genre… Although the game itself was good, we decided to cancel the development of Hyenas because we did not think it would reach a quality that would satisfy our users."
Given the success of the Total War: Warhammer trilogy, which is nearly complete bar some DLC, it wouldn't be surprising to see the series take a stab at another licensed setting like Star Wars. And with three games reportedly in the works, one of the others might be another tie-in as well—perhaps Warhammer 40,000 or Middle-earth?
Which is not to ignore the likelihood of more historical games, whether in unexplored time periods, or returning to past successes. Maybe it's time for Total War: Medieval 3, or Empire 2. The last historical entry in the series, Total War: Pharaoh, is currently being expanded, with new factions and a significantly bigger map.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.