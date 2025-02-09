Stealth tactics game Commandos: Origins will be out in April

It's a shame that Mimimi Games, the studio behind the Shadow Tactics games, closed down in 2023. But other studios have picked up the real-time stealth tactics slack, resulting in games like Sumerian Six, and the upcoming prequel to the Commandos series.

Commandos: Origins is being developed by Claymore Game Studios and published by Kalypso. It'll tell the story of how the dirty half-dozen—the green beret, the sapper, the sniper, the driver, the marine, and the spy—came together in the early days of World War II, over the course of more than 10 missions.

Claymore's studio director, Jürgen Reusswig, said that, "After more than four years of setting up a new studio, design and development and the invaluable community feedback from various playtests, operation 'Release' is a go for Commandos: Origins. We are proud and excited that players will now be able to experience the origins story of the elite unit which started this legendary franchise."

As well as singleplayer it'll have two-player co-op, which can be played either splitscreen local or online. Commandos: Origins is scheduled for release on April 9 via Steam, where you can currently download a demo.