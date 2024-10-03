Paradox scrupulously avoids saying 'Nazis' in the new Hearts of Iron 4 expansion announcement, which is all about Nazis

Hearts of Iron IV: GÃ¶tterdÃ¤mmerung | Official Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Paradox Interactive has unveiled the next major expansion to its grand strategy wargame Hearts of Iron 4 as Gotterdammerung, a "German-themed" add-on that "aims to tie together existing research systems with a new experimental research mechanic" that enables the pursuit of both historical projects and more fanciful, "less historical" wunderwaffe.

"Germany will be receiving a totally revised historical national focus tree and a host of new alternate historical paths," Paradox said in the Gotterdammerung announcement. "We’ll go into further detail about exactly what is coming here, but we’ve put a high premium on retaining the core feeling that Germany’s old tree gave the player: a sense that they are the protagonist in the events leading up to the war; that the conflict revolves around their actions."

I don't know if you guys are history buffs, but there's definitely no question that the Second World War—the conflict—revolved around Germany's actions. Which is why I and fellow newsman Joshua Wolens found today's trailer so interesting: It's all about Nazis, yet at no time does anyone say "Nazis," nor is there a single swastika to be seen anywhere, even though other related symbols are all over the place.

"Our Reich now dominates Europe, a testament to the power and resolve of the German nation," the man speaking at the very Nuremberg rally-looking shindig says. "One by one the mighty have fallen. The burdens of Versailles are being paid back in the fear of our enemies. It is German science that has sharpened our dagger. And it is German science that will deliver our final strike."

Yeah, that's pretty Nazi, alright. A promo image shared by Paradox features some real-life Nazis too: Karl Heinrich Emil Becker, for instance, was a major figure in Germany's pre-war weapons development program. Gotterdammerung is clearly all-in on the subject matter, so why the reluctance to close the loop and just say, "Hey, yeah, it's Nazis?"

"The Gotterdammerung expansion is focused on Germany, which makes it impossible for us to completely avoid some associated imagery while staying true to our subject matter, but the focus is primarily on alternate history paths, from a new monarchy to socialist resistance—not the Third Reich/Nazi Party," a Paradox representative told me. "We have no wish to endorse Nazi imagery nor iconography—which has been true for the eight years that Hearts of Iron 4 has been out. For all of its use of the World War 2 setting, the game has never actually included the swastika or explicit Nazi icons. Real historical figures/portraits notwithstanding, this expansion does not broach new ground for what the game has depicted before.



"The imagery in the trailer is intended as a pastiche of German wartime imagery, in this case focusing on one of the many alt-historical paths our fans expect to see here—a fictional return of the German Empire, hence the Iron Crosses and Hohenstaufen eagle which were used by the Kaiser."

Paradox does have a bit of a fine needle to thread here. Nazi imagery in games where they're explicitly the bad guys is one thing, but in games where you can play and win at the head of the Third Reich, it's a dodgier proposition. It's arguable that employing Nazis-in-all-but-name is a "having your cake and eating too" approach, but Hearts of Iron 4 is hardly the only game to do it. Call of Duty: WWII dropped swastikas in its multiplayer mode, for instance, for a very similar reason: Sometimes "authenticity" has to take a back seat to an approachable player experience.

And a Nazi Reich is not a predetermined outcome in Gotterdammerung: Alt-history political paths for Germany in the new expansion include "new monarchist content, a restored democratic Germany, and alternate fascist militarist paths," Paradox said. "Through new National Focus Trees, people can steer this great power through years of armed struggle against ideological foes. This expansion also revises special research projects—like rocketry and atomic weapons—and offers new combat options."

Germany is obviously the central power in Gotterdammerung but the Austrian focus tree will also be revised to offer "new alternate histories for Austria free of German control, as well as content for surrounding countries that were once part of the Habsburg Empire," and Hungarian and Belgian focus trees are also part of the update.

The Gotterdammerung expansion will be included as part of Hearts of Iron 4's first-ever expansion pass, which Paradox said is "our way of both giving you a Roadmap for the content that’ll be arriving over the next few releases."

The pass will also include an instant unlock of three new 3D tank models and a music track, the Graveyard of Empires country pack, which is slated for Q1 2025, and the Prototype Vehicles unit pack, which is set for Q3 2025. Paradox acknowledged that "this method won’t appeal to everyone," so all of the items (except the tank model unlock) will also be available for individual purchase as well, but buying the pass, which goes for $37/£31/€37, will score you the content at 20% off their regular prices.

Hearts of Iron 4: Gotterdammerung is set to launch on November 14.