Here's an indie that takes classic RTS and runs it into a modern roguelike

An upcoming indie RTS will take the classic formula of a base-builder and slap you with a roguelike twist. Rogue Command, from first time developer feneq, sends you on a classic roguelike run of linked RTS skirmish matches and serves up random choices of units and upgrades after each one that you can use to cobble together a new build order of units to win the next fight. There's a demo out now and it's set to release into early access on November 18.

"Rogue Command is first and foremost a classic RTS game. Control your units, build your base, harvest resources, explore the map, defend positions and come up with a plan of attack," say the developers.

"But instead of learning your build orders by heart, every time you start a run you are faced with the challenge of coming up with a new build."

New blueprints between missions won't add just new buildings, but units, turrets, healing towers, super weapons, and buff abilities—it seems like there are plans for a lot of variety in what you build and when you choose to build it. Different leaders, called Engineers, will also be available to change how each run starts.

Rogue Command will also feature randomized maps, as you'd hope for from a roguelike. They'll be made up of procedurally generated biomes and ruins with technology to capture, or surprises to fight, alongside your enemies' oncoming waves of units. There's also mentions of randomized weather effects.

"Lure the enemy into fog that slows them to a crawl or stun them by blowing up static bushes. Launch surprise attacks in the shroud of a sandstorm or wait for a rainstorm to tackle powerful enemies reliant on burning damage," says the developer.

You can find Rogue Command on Steam, where it will release on November 18. There's a demo available now.

