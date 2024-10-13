Check out the micro-strategic base defense action of Thronefall

Thronefall Full Release (Trailer) - OUT NOW! - YouTube Watch On

Stratregy hit Thronefall has released its 1.0 update and is properly done, say developers GrizzlyGames, with the full release bringing three new levels, new equipment, and other excellent little game features. That's just gravy on what is already one of the best indie micro-strategy games of the past few years—a real gem from the emergent movement. Thronefall uses its simplicity well, letting you place buildings in specific spots on pre-made maps but letting you get creative with how you equip yourself, what your specialties are, and what order you build in.

"With Thronefall we tried to strip a classic strategy game from all unnecessary complexity, combining it with some healthy hack and slay. Build up your base during the day, defend it til your last breath at night," said developers Grizzly Games.

The three new maps in the full release are a misty marsh, a fortress hill, and the final showdown in the dark and terrible land of Totend. You can also get new equipment for your sovereign to wield—like explosive potions that heal allies and damage adversaries, an axe to crush in close quarters, and a blood wand for some magical mayhem. There's also a few quality of life upgrades—like the ability to see what upcoming enemies will appear in coming waves. No more getting surprised by nasty fliers from nowhere.

Early user reviews of the finished Thronefall are overwhelmingly positive on Steam, with 96% of the over 15,000 reviews coming in as a thumbs up. That's the same percentage for the more recent 30-day reviews as well, of which there are over 500.

We got our first taste of Thronefall last year, when both Sean Martin and then myself got really stuck in with the demo and early access release versions. I haven't kept up with it, but now I'm hankering for an opportunity to dive back in and see what a year of updates has given it.

You can find Thronefall on Steam for $13, though it's 25% off—$9.75—until October 25.