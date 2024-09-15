Somewhere between Death Stranding and A Short Hike, there's Caravan SandWitch

CARAVAN SANDWITCH - Launch trailer - YouTube Watch On

A new narrative-driven indie exploration game has some really neat stuff going on, playing out like a narrative mix of exploration and story somewhere between a modern Zelda game, Death Stranding, and indie darling A Short Hike. It's a nonviolent game focused on traveling, exploring, meeting characters, and using tools to solve puzzles.

"In Caravan SandWitch, embark on a journey across a Sci-Fi Provence-like world, driven by a mystery through your missing sister that unfolds with each step you take," reads the official description. "Interact with the communities on Cigalo, help them with their tasks and meet new people along the way. Take your time to explore the world, whether in your van or on foot."

What's cool about Caravan SandWitch's story is that it takes place after the kind of wild sci-fi resource conflict that games are usually about. It's about the people who are trying to build a community in the world left behind after a destructive resource rush has spoiled their planet—a community of native species, defunct robots, and people who stayed behind after their time was up.

Caravan SandWitch was one of our favorite demos out of the Steam Next Fest earlier this summer, with a pretty glowing demo impression from writer Ted Litchfield: "I particularly appreciate how Caravan SandWitch's vision of a desert world isn't lifeless⁠—it's reminiscent of the American Southwest with red scrub grass, occasional groves of hearty trees, and gorgeous oases tucked between the dusty mesas."

Caravan SandWitch is getting pretty good reviews: It's currently at 92% positive user reviews on Steam.

You can find Caravan SandWitch on Steam, where it's $25, though it'll be 10% off until September 19. You can find out more on caravansandwitch.com.